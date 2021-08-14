Henley shoots 64 to lead Wyndham by 4 shots

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Russell Henley shot a 6-under 64 on Friday to open a four-stroke lead halfway through the Wyndham Championship.

Henley was at 14-under 126.

Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini was tied for second with past champion Webb Simpson and playoff bubble man Scott Piercy.

Sabbatini shot a 64, Simpson 65 and Piercy at 66.

Former FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, outside the playoffs at the start of the week, continued his surge toward the postseason with a 65 that left him at 9 under in a group with Tyler Duncan and Brian Stuard.

Duncan had the lowest score of the round at 62. Stuard shot 66.

When Henley teed off, the first-round leader had already been passed by Sabbatini, Piercy and Simpson. Henley, who opened on the back nine, got going with four straight birdies on Nos. 14-17 to regain the lead.

Henley added three more birdies on his final nine.

“You have to do everything right,” Henley said. “So it's kind of the same way except for I'm just mainly trying to keep committing to every shot off the tee and put myself in the fairway” where he can stay aggressive.

It was a good day for Sabbatini, Piercy and Rose, all who began the week outside the 125-man postseason cutoff. They have played themselves into next week's Northern Trust with 36 holes to go.

U.S. AMATEUR: In Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Nick Grabelcik played 38 holes to win three matches Friday to reach the semifinals.

Coming off a superb freshman year at North Florida that included three wins and a spot in the Palmer Cup, Grabelcik is one match away from an exemption to the Masters and U.S. Open.

It wasn't easy on a sweltering day that at least was free of storm delays and allowed the U.S. Amateur to get back on rack.

Grabelcik needed one hole to complete a 2-and-1 victory over former U.S. Junior Amateur champion Michael Thorbjornsen. He had to go 19 holes against Hugo Townsend of Sweden, beating him with a wedge that spun to 3 feet on No. 10 for birdie.

And then after leading the entire match, Grabelcik lost two straight holes and was tied with Davis Chatfield with four holes to play. Grabelcik hit 9-iron to 5 feet for a conceded birdie on the 15th and halved the last three holes – twice with bogey – for a 1-up victory.

That puts him in the semifinals against James Piot of Michigan State, who beat Matthew Sharpstene, 3 and 1.

The other semifinal matches features Travis Vick, who is carrying the flag for the Texas Longhorns, against Austin Greaser,

LPGA: In Fife, Scotland, Ariya Jutanugarn had five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine and shot a 6-under 66 to take the second-round lead in the LPGA Tour's windy and rainy Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

Jutanugarn was at 9-under 135 total, three strokes ahead of fellow Thai player Atthaya Thitikul (70), England's Charley Hull (69) and Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen (69).

CHAMPIONS: In Calgary, Alberta, Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 at Canyon Meadows to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian star Mike Weir after the first round of the Shaw Charity Classic.

Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the PGA Tour, Mayfair, 55, had four straight birdies in the middle of the round and added late birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 seventh.