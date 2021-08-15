Henley nearing Wyndham win

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Russell Henley shot 1-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship and move a round away from his first PGA Tour win in four years.

Henley, who tied the lowest 36-hole score on tour this year, couldn't keep up that pace at Sedgefield Country Club. Yet, he rolled in a 33-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 15th and went on to finish at 15-under 195 as he tries to win his fourth career title and first since the 2017 Shell Houston Open.

Tyler McCumber, the son of 10-time tour winner Mark McCumber, shot a 66 and was at 12 under in second. He's winless on the tour.

LPGA: In Fife, Scotland, Ariya Jutanugarn bogeyed the final two holes for an even-par 72 at windy Dumbarnie Links, leaving her tied for the lead with Charley Hull and Ryann O'Toole in the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

Three strokes ahead entering the round, Jutanugarn had five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in wind gusting to 28 mph.

USGA: In Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Austin Greaser responded trailing on the back nine at Oakmont for the first time all week by winning four straight holes and closing out Travis Vick on the 17th hole in their semifinal match in the U.S. Amateur.

Next up is the 36-hole championship match against Michigan State senior James Piot, who also made a big run around the turn in a 4-and-3 victory over Nick Gabrelcik.

CHAMPIONS: In Calgary, Alberta, Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second straight 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic.

Calgary resident Stephen Ames, Steve Flesch and first-round leader Billy Mayfair were a stroke back at 11 under. Ames and Flesch birdied the 18th for 65s, and Mayfair followed an opening 62 with a 67.

Brandt Jobe was 9 under after a 66.