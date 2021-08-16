Kisner wins 6-man playoff for Wyndham title

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kevin Kisner made birdie on the second extra hole to win a record-tying six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Kisner struck his approach to 3 feet on the 18th hole at Sedgefield and made the putt for his first PGA Tour win since 2019 and fourth of his career.

Not that it was easy. Kisner began four shots off the lead and shot 66, making birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to reach 15 under and the playoff. His birdie bested Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace after all had made pars on the first additional hole.

“My first playoff win,” said Kisner, who had been 0-5 in playoffs. “To be standing here is pretty sweet.”

Kim shot 64 in the final round. Scott had a 65 while Grace, Na and Sloan each closed with 66.

It was the third six-man playoff on the PGA Tour and the first since Robert Allenby won at Riviera in 2001.

There was drama through the final round of the tour's last regular-season event as players outside the postseason sought to get in.

It looked like former FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, who started the week 138th, had done enough to make the 125-man field for The Northern Trust.

But the Englishman missed a 5-footer for par on the final hole that dropped him to 126th – first outside the playoff field.

Rose's loss was Chesson Hadley's gain. Hadley made a hole-in one on the par-3 16th and shot 62.

That was enough to sneak him into next week's field at No. 125. And unlike Rose, Hadley needed to make the playoffs to secure full playing privileges for next season.

U.S. AMATEUR In Oakmont, Pennsylvania, James Piot won four straight holes to start the back nine and went on to win the U.S. Amateur over Austin Greaser.

Piot, a 22-year-old senior from Michigan State, closed out his 2-and-1 victory by going bunker-to-bunker on the reachable par-4 17th hole and saving par with a 20-foot putt. Greaser, who was 3 up at the turn, had an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the match. It spun off the left lip.

LPGA: In Fife, Scotland, Ryann O'Toole closed with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dunbarnie Links for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, her first LPGA Tour event in 228 starts.

O'Toole finished at 17-under 271. With the wind down and plentiful sunshine, Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to post 14 under, tying for second with Atthaya Thitikul (66). Ariya Jutanugarn shot 68 and finished at 13 under.

CHAMPIONS: In Calgary, Alberta, Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic.

Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. He lost a late stroke with a bogey on No. 16.

Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.