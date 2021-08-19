No urgency for Johnson as playoffs start

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – A short memory is one of the greatest assets of Dustin Johnson considering all the cruel circumstances he has endured on the golf course over the years.

That's not to suggest he forgets everything.

Johnson recalled with great detail his FedEx Cup playoffs debut in 2008. The format was different then, with 144 players qualifying for the first event and the field whittled to 120 for the next round. Johnson was No. 117 and feeling a rare sense of urgency.

“I actually remember on the 36th hole, I had about a 4-footer to make the cut on the number, which would have gotten me into the next week. And I horseshoed it, and I missed the cut,” he said Wednesday. “So I had three weeks off.”

The pressure remained, for the fall in 2008 was a time for players to finish in the top 125 on the money list to keep their PGA Tour cards. Johnson was No. 128 when he won at Turning Stone for the first of what now is 24 victories on the PGA Tour.

Johnson is not where he expected to be when the FedEx Cup playoffs start today with The Northern Trust at Liberty National. He doesn't feel a great sense of urgency, either.

He is No. 17 in the FedEx Cup, a product of not winning on the PGA Tour since the Masters last November – that counts toward this season – and rarely being in contention.

“Obviously, need a good couple of weeks here,” he said.

The 124-man field at Liberty National – Louis Oosthuizen at No. 8 is sitting out to rest a sore neck – will be reduced to the top 70 in the FedEx Cup who qualify for next week outside Baltimore, and then the top 30 advance to the Tour Championship.

Collin Morikawa is the No. 1 seed – he already earned a $2 million bonus for leading the FedEx Cup after the regular season – from his World Golf Championship title in March and his second major at the British Open in July. Jordan Spieth is the No. 2 seed, followed by Patrick Cantlay, Harris English and Jon Rahm.

The more critical number for now is much farther down the list. J.T. Poston is at No. 70, the cutoff for getting into next week. Anyone around 60th place who misses the cut – this is the only postseason event with a cut – is likely done for the season.