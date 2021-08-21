Rahm fires 67 to take 1-shot lead

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Jon Rahm is young enough at 26 that the FedEx Cup has been a big part of the PGA Tour as long as he has been chasing his dreams, and winning the trophy would mean a lot to him.

He just doesn't like the way it works, and building a one-shot lead Friday in The Northern Trust was only a reminder that great golf doesn't really mean much without a great finish.

“I don't like it. I don't think it's fair,” Rahm said Friday after another bogey-free round at Liberty National, this one a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead over Tony Finau.

What never made sense to him was someone who could win the all the postseason tournaments and then finish with a dud at the Tour Championship and “you can end up with a really bad finish.”

The PGA Tour was trying to create drama among more than a few players at the final event. This is the postseason, and the example often cited was the New England Patriots going undefeated until losing the Super Bowl.

Rahm had an answer for that, too.

“They still finished second,” he said.

For now, Rahm can only worry about the tournament at hand, and while he has produced a mixture of great shots and great saves to reach 12-under 130, he still has his hands full.

“Believe it or not, hit my fair share of bad shots today,” Rahm said. “Much like yesterday, I was able to save a couple of good ones. ... Coming into the weekend, I'm definitely going to have to clean a couple of those mistakes up.”

Finau had a 64 with a bogey on the final hole as he tries to secure another spot among the 30 who make it to the season-ending Tour Championship, along with boosting his bid to play his way onto another Ryder Cup team.

LPGA: In Carnoustie, Scotland, Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion, overcame a double-bogey at the 15th hole – the start of a brutal finish at the storied Scottish links course – to shoot 3-under 69 and take a share of the 36-hole lead with Mina Harigae of the United States (67) at 7 under overall at the Women's British Open.

One stroke back was No. 4 Sei Young Kim (71), and Lizette Salas (69), who finished second to Nelly Korda at the PGA Championship in June. Lexi Thompson shot 70 and was part of a group of seven players on 5 under.

Then came Korda, who was with five others – including 2019 champion Hinako Shibuno and last month's Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee – on 4 under. Korda, the recently crowned Olympic champion, shot 1-over 73.

EUROPEAN: At Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, Sebastian Söderberg birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters.

Sean Crocker of the United States and Adrian Meronk of Poland shot 67s to share second place. Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden, who shared the overnight lead with Maverick Antcliff of Australia, was another shot back.