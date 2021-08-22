Tie atop Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J.  Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith were tied for the lead Saturday in The Northern Trust, and neither could have imagined how they got there.

Smith had never shot better than 62  twice this year on the PGA Tour, once at his home club in Brisbane, Australia  when he stood over a 12-foot putt on the 18th hole at Liberty National for a chance at the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.

He missed and had to settle for the course record at 11-under 60, and figured that would at least keep him in range of the worlds No. 1 player.

Jon is playing some pretty good at the minute, so weve got to try to catch up, Smith said.

Thanks to Rahm, he did.

The U.S. Open champion ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn to regain the lead and had good scoring chances ahead of him. But he twice hit into the water on the second- and third-easiest holes, dropped a combined three shots and had to rally for a 67.

They were at 16-under 197 and now get a day off because of Hurricane Henri. The PGA Tour looked at the path, and there was enough rain and dangerous wind on the edges of the storm that they decided to close Liberty National on Sunday. The final round will be Monday.

LPGA: In Carnoustie, Scotland, Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Scandinavians with contrasting resumes in golf, share the lead heading into the final round of the Womens British Open.

A bunched-up chasing pack, featuring Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, promises to make it a Sunday to remember at Carnoustie.

In the toughest conditions of the week on the storied Scottish links, the 34-year-old Nordqvist  a two-time major champion from Sweden  shot her lowest round in one of womens golfs five elite events with a bogey-free, 7-under 65.

Koerstz Madsen, a 26-year-old Dane with just one top-10 finish in a major, joined Nordqvist on 9 under overall by rolling in a 15-foot eagle putt at No. 12 and parring her way home down Carnousties tough closing stretch to shoot 68.

They were a stroke ahead of Lizette Salas of the United States, whose up-and-down at the last completed a round of 70 that didnt include a bogey from the fifth hole.

EUROPEAN: Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, Tapio Pulkkanen will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Czech Masters after a 6-under 66.

Three shots off the lead after the second round, the 31-year-old Finn did not drop a shot in the third round until the par-4 17th. He bounced back with his seventh birdie on No. 18 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague for a 13-under 203 total.

Its the first lead for Pulkkanen after the third round in his career.

Seeking his first European Tour title, Pulkkanen looked confident ahead of the final round.

I feel like I can play both aggressive and defensive here this week. I feel like I can win here.

Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden dropped his first shot at the Czech Masters on No. 6 to finish the round at 3-under 69 and share second with two Americans, Johannes Veerman (68) and Sean Crocker (70) at 11 under.

CHAMPIONS: In Snoqualmie, Washington, Woody Austin birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead over Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie in the PGA Tour Champions Boeing Classic.

The 57-year-old Austin had three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15. He has four senior victories after also winning four PGA Tour titles.

Austin was at 10-under 134 at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Furyk and Montgomerie, playing in the same group, each shot 67.