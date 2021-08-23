Henri delays Northern Trust final by day

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri, but not the rain that forced the final round of The Northern Trust to finish today.

That was the hope, anyway.

Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith finished the third round Saturday tied for the lead at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen.

The PGA Tour decided before the third round even began that Henri posed too much danger for players, spectators and volunteers to be at Liberty National on Sunday, pushing the final round back a day. Officials came to the course along the Hudson River on Sunday and found the course to be in reasonable shape.

If the weather or the conditions don't cooperate, the tournament could go to Tuesday.

In a memo sent to players Sunday night, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he is amending the bad weather guidelines to allow for a Tuesday finish regardless of how much golf is played today.

“Really good for 5 inches of rain,” John Mutch, the PGA Tour rules official overseeing the event, said Sunday. “They were working on the bunkers when I was there. There's not a whole lot of standing water. I was pleased. I've seen a lot worse.”

A steady rain kept falling into early Sunday afternoon. Mutch planned to check on it later in the day and decide then, along with an updated forecast, when the players would begin the final round. Some pop-up storms are possible late this afternoon.

The course was built on a former landfill and drains relatively well.

It was no small task to prepare for Henri, which was downgraded to a tropical storm before it made landfall Sunday in Rhode Island.

Hours after Smith had set the course record with a 60 – he missed a 12-foot putt for a 59 – and Rahm finished with a par for a 67 to share the lead, workers at Liberty National worked well into Saturday night securing anything that might blow away.

The portable toilets were bundled and fastened. The ShotLink cameras that measure every shot on every hole were taken down. All the metal fences that formed lines for the ferry across the river to Manhattan or the walkway for players going to the practice range were secured.

EUROPEAN: In Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, Johannes Veerman closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Czech Masters for his maiden European Tour title.

The American finished two strokes ahead of Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland and a American Sean Crocker for a 15-under total of 273 at Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Veerman's previous best European Tour finish was third at the Irish Open earlier this season.

“It's unbelievable. I mean, I played with two great players today, both of them played really well the whole entire way,” Veerman said. “At one point there were four of us all tied for the lead and I just stuck to my game. I can't believe I won. I'll wake up tomorrow and then I'll really feel it.”

He recovered from a bogey on the second with three birdies on the front nine after he started the round in the final group with former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Pulkkanen and was two strokes behind the leading Finn.

CHAMPIONS: In Snoqualmie, Washington, Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic for his first PGA Tour Champions victory when Jim Furyk and Woody Austin failed to get up-and-down for birdie from greenside bunkers on the par-5 18th.

Pampling, playing five groups ahead of Furyk and Austin at Snoqualmie Ridge, shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 12-under 204.

The 51-year-old Australian won three times on the PGA Tour.

“It's fantastic,” Pampling said. “You look at all the Hall of Famers are just phenomenal out here. There's so many and they still play really good golf, which people think they don't, but I'll tell you what, they play so good. It's just not quite as far off the tee anymore, but everything else is still really good. To get a win you've got to play good and thankfully I did today.”