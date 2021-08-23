Women's British Open goes to Swede

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Anna Nordqvist kept her ball out of trouble to make a routine par at the last and win the Women's British Open for a third major title.

For playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen, the 72nd hole of the tournament could hardly have been more traumatic.

The Scandinavians were tied for the lead at 12-under par as they made their way down the famous No. 18 at Carnoustie on Sunday, with even their tee shots unable to really separate them.

After Nordqvist landed her approach from the middle of the fairway safely on the green and 25 feet from the pin, Koerstz Madsen turned away in disgust as she pushed her shot from the light rough on the left into a horseshoe-shaped greenside bunker on the right.

Facing a plugged ball and a downhill lie at the back of the bunker, Koerstz Madsen shanked a shot that flew sideways and almost out of bounds at the back of the green.

The Danish player's chip from straggly rough fell short and left of the cup, leaving Nordqvist with two putts for the title. The second was a tap-in from a couple of inches to secure a one-shot victory on what proved to be a shootout in perfect conditions over the storied Scottish links.

“The only thing I could really control was myself,” said Nordqvist, who closed with a 3-under 69. “It was going to be my time.”

Three players – Lizette Salas (69), Georgia Hall (67) and Madelene Sagstrom (68) – tied for second place. The double bogey at the last dropped Koerstz Madsen (71) into a tie for fifth with Minjee Lee (66).

By adding the Women's Open to her victories at the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, Nordqvist, a 34-year-old Swede, became just the third European woman – after Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies – to have won three or more majors. She received a check of $870,000 from the $5.8 million purse, the largest in women's golf.

When it was all over, Nordqvist was joined on the 18th green by her husband, Kevin McAlpine, a former Scottish Amateur champion who is from Dundee, a city barely 20 minutes from Carnoustie. On Christmas trips back to Scotland, the couple play the storied links course that can often bring players to their knees but was defenseless Sunday because of little wind and almost balmy temperatures.

A third round of 65 – the lowest round of the week – set up Nordqvist's first win in four years, since the Evian Championship. The title was up for grabs midway through the final round when, at one stage, six players shared the lead at 9 under.

Nordqvist secured a bonus reward for winning the tournament – an automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team.