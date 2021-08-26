Vernasco enjoying playing in event

The Frederick L. Dold Trophy is the prize, going to the winner of the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, but Fort Wayne's Steve Vernasco isn't thinking much about the hardware or the myriad exemptions to future tournaments that would come with winning.

He'd just like to play 36 good holes of golf, faring well enough in the two days of stroke play this weekend to qualify for the 64-player match-play field at the Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

There is one thing, though, that's even a bigger goal: have fun competing against 155 of the best senior golfers in the nation.

“I'm going to enjoy it,” said Vernasco, who won the Fort Wayne Golf Association's City Championship in 1989, 1999 and 2002, and the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne's City Championship in 2016.

“There are 156 guys from the whole country, and only 55-and-older get to play, so that in itself is quite enjoyable for me. Of course, my competitive side would love to make it into match play. That's as far as my dreams can go. I'm just trying to play good enough to get into match play and then, you just never know what could happen.”

The U.S. Senior Amateur didn't take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Bob Royak of Alpharetta, Georgia, drained a 5-foot par putt on the 18th hole at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina, to defeat Roger Newsom of Virginia Beach, Virginia, 1-up in the final.

Vernasco, 63, a sales manager for Dewald Fluid Power, has had some chances before to prove himself on the national stage, including qualifying for two Mid-Amateur Championships, though he failed to make it to match play.

“That was a little different,” Vernasco said. “I was in my 40s and that tournament was 25-and-older, and ... it was 312 players competing for 64 spots the two times I played in the Mid-Ams. So, the odds are a little better here. But still, it's going to be a big task just to get into the match play.”

The Senior Amateur has been held by the United States Golf Association since 1955. Vernasco qualified by shooting a 2-under 69 at Pine Valley Country Club on July 26. (Elkhart's Patrick Mohan qualified with a 72. Fort Wayne's Marty Rifkin, who also shot a 72, is an alternate.)

On Aug. 1, Vernasco was the medalist at the FWGA's Interclub at Brookwood Golf Club, posting a 4-under 68 to lead an Autumn Ridge team to victory. In the City Championship at Brookwood a week later, Vernasco tied for 19th by going 1 over through 54 holes, though he'd opened with a 72 and a 68 in a tournament won by Rory Ransburg at 11 under.

“My swing was put together with Band-Aids at the time, and I was just saying, 'I'll stay with it as long as I can.' But the Band-Aids fell off on Sunday of the City Tournament,” said Vernasco, who will tee off 1:10 p.m. Saturday and 8:10 a.m. Sunday.

In 2019, Senior Amateur players had to shoot 8-over through 36 holes to make it to match play.

“I don't mind playing in tournaments – I enjoy tournaments – but this is big, so it's getting comfortable in the moment,” Vernasco said. “That's basically what it comes down to: How comfortable am I going to be at the start? If I'm playing decent, then it's easier to get in the flow of the moment. But if I'm not, then your mind starts playing tricks on you. It's matching up to the moment, that's all it's about.”

