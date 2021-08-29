Vernasco tied for 103rd at event

Fort Wayne's Steve Vernasco shot a 5-over 77 on Saturday and is tied for 103rd after the first round of the U.S. Senior Amateur, a United States Golf Association event at Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

Vernasco had three birdies at the Country Club of Detroit and is nine stroke back of the leaders, Scott Almquist, Chip Lutz and Jeff Knox.

There are 156 players trying to make it to the top 64 and qualify for match play, after today's stroke play rounds.

The cut line is currently 3 over.

Lutz had seven birdies, Almquist had five and Knox four en route to their 68s.

– Journal Gazette