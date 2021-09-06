Reid, Maguire help Europe take 9-7 lead

TOLEDO – Leona Maguire and Mel Reid arrived at Inverness last week as strangers.

They’ll leave as good friends. Maybe with the Solheim Cup.

The European duo helped the visitors take a 9-7 lead over the Unites States into today’s singles, combining to topple top-ranked Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in alternate-shot play Sunday morning, then scrambling to tie Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas in four-ball in the afternoon.

Reid and Maguire crushed Korda and Ewing 5 and 4 – the biggest blowout of any of the opening 16 matches – then halved with Kupcho and Salas when Reid knocked it to 3 feet on the par-4 18th to pull even.

Reid’s heroics came minutes after Kupcho chipped in from the fringe on the 17th to put the Americans in front. Reid, dealing with shooting pain in her right shoulder, responded by dropping a rainbow from the 18th fairway that bounced on the collar of a front greenside bunker before rolling to practically tap-in range.

Europe began Sunday with a three-point lead and appeared on the verge of blowing out the U.S. after briefly jumping ahead in all four of the morning’s alternate-shot matches.

The Americans rallied to win three of four to get back into contention and had the lead on the back nine in three of the four four-ball matches.

Only rookies Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh held on to win outright. Harigae and Noh never trailed while beating Celine Boutier and Sophia Popov 3 and 1, going in front for good on Harigae’s birdie on the par-4 14th and taking command on the 20-year-old Noh’s birdie on the short par-4 16th.

Megan Khang and Jessica Korda saw a slim 1-up lead after 11 holes against Carlota Ciganda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen turn into a 1-up loss after Ciganda’s long birdie at the par-4 15th put the Europeans in front and the tying birdie attempts by the Americans at the 18th came up well short.

Emily Pedersen’s eagle at the par-5 eighth squared her and Charley Hull’s match with the U.S. team of Austin Ernst and Danielle Kang. By the 12th, the Europeans were on their way to a 3-and-2 win.

The Americans played the afternoon without Olympic champion Nelly Korda, and her teammates picked up the slack. Ernst and Kang turned a one-hole deficit against Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom into a one-hole lead after wins on the 13th and 14th and held on the rest of the way.

Two of the afternoon matches made it to 18, with Reid’s birdie giving Europe a little bit of wiggle room heading into singles.