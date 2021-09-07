Americans never able track down Europeans

TOLEDO – Matilda Castren glanced at the rapidly expanding sea of red on the videoboard next to the 18th green, took a deep breath and tried to block everything out.

Her long road to the Solheim Cup. Europe's rapidly dwindling lead over the host Americans. A record crowd filled with unfamiliar faces after COVID-19 travel restrictions basically forced the visitors to go it alone at breezy, sun-splashed Inverness.

The 26-year-old knew the 10-footer for par would move right to left. She just needed to get the speed right. When it poured into the heart to give her a 1 up win over Lizette Salas and assure Europe of a second straight Solheim Cup victory, there was no explosion of joy. Just a fist pump and perhaps a little shake of the head.

Over the course of three days, the Europeans seemed to make everything that mattered, serving notice in a 15-13 victory that the notion of home-course advantage in the biennial event between the longtime rivals no longer exists. Perhaps Europe's perception as the perennial underdog, too.

Europe never trailed at any point, while beating the Americans for the fourth time in their last six meetings.

“Hands down, I think this is the best team Europe has ever had,” seven-time Solheim Cup veteran Anna Nordqvist said.

The Europeans certainly played like it, guided by the leadership of two-time captain Catriona Matthews – who said she will step aside when the event shifts to Spain in 2023 – and the brilliance of rookie Leona Maguire. The 26-year-old former Duke standout, the first Irish woman to make a Solheim team, went unbeaten (4-0-1) while being the only player on either side to participate in all five sessions.

U.S. captain Pat Hurst stuck with the “pod” system that had worked so well for former captain Juli Inkster.

“I had a plan and I stuck to it,” Hurst said. “I'm pretty consistent. Everyone knew what we were going to do and I wasn't going to go away from that, and I didn't.”

There were bright spots for the U.S. on Monday, namely from world No. 1 Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica. The two struggled over the weekend but Nelly Korda rallied for a 1-up win over Georgia Hall while Jessica surged past Charley Hull 3-and-1.

It just wasn't enough and an afternoon when most of the roars from the crowd were for lengthy par putts that halved holes for the Americans instead of winning them. Not even a highly partisan crowd that included a two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson could give the U.S. the momentum it needed.