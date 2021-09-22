DeChambeau predicts 'fun' at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Bryson DeChambeau is determined to be an exemplary team player at the Ryder Cup, and he wasted no time Tuesday proving his point.

He spoke to the print media, ending a 48-day boycott.

“I think this is a team event. I'm focused on helping Team USA to a victory, and that's honestly the reason why I'm here,” DeChambeau said.

The American team is out to try to win back the Ryder Cup from Europe at Whistling Straits.

He said “something fun” was on the horizon, without giving more details.

DeChambeau has become must-see golf. He says his desire is to showcase his game and his personality. Now it's a matter of making that fit into a team concept. There were times he had to remind himself of that.

Players fanned out across Whistling Straits for the first full day of practice, offering a few hints on potential pairings, some of them obvious.

Jordan Spieth was with Justin Thomas, a partnership that went 3-1 in a losing effort in France, while FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay was with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, close friends and partners at the Presidents Cup.

Sergio Garcia was in the same group as Lee Westwood – they are 4-1-2 together, while Rory McIlroy was out with Viktor Hovland of Norway, one of three rookies on the European side.

Europe always has been able to count on unity, along with timely putting, in winning nine of the last 12 times in the Ryder Cup.

“There's a lot of continuity in our team, and I think that's been part of the reason for our success,” McIlroy said.

The U.S. team is relying on new energy with six rookies and its youngest team ever, with an average age of 29. Spieth, Koepka and Dustin Johnson are the only Americans who have played in more than one Ryder Cup.

Still, so much focus in on one player – DeChambeau.

Fans flock to him because they marvel at how he has beefed up his body to swing faster and hit it farther, and that has led to heckling at recent tournaments.

“I'm not going to make this about me again. This is about a team event,” DeChambeau said. “I've got a brass chest. I've taken a lot of heat. But I'm OK with it, and I understand I'm in the place where I'm at, and it's going to be that way moving forward.”

Perhaps a victory would help, or at least contributing points. He was 0-3 in his Ryder Cup debut in France, and he didn't win a match at the Presidents Cup (0-1-1).