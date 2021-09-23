Talented Team USA looking for answers

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – The Americans bring the type of credentials that make them favorites in just about every Ryder Cup, and this year is no different.

All but one of their players is among the top 20 in the world – the lone exception is Ryder Cup rookie Scottie Scheffler at No. 21. Six of them are major champions. They have the FedEx Cup champion and the Olympic gold medalist on their side.

It just rarely translates into winning the Ryder Cup, and only Europe seems to have the answer. Europe has won nine of the last 12 times in the Ryder Cup.

A few Americans at least tried to find an explanation.

“They just play better. It's really simple,” Dustin Johnson said Wednesday. “Whoever plays better is going to win. I mean, it's not rocket science.”

Patrick Cantlay pointed out variables such as the captains, players, golf courses and even the weather changing from one Ryder Cup to the next one. And then he reached his conclusion.

“You're really going to ask a question like that and think you're going to get the right answer?” he said with a smile. “I don't have the answers to that. This is my first one.”

Maybe that counts as a slight edge for the Americans. This is their youngest team ever, with an average age of 29. Only three of their 12 players have competed in more than one Ryder Cup.

“It is puzzling how I think we've lost a lot in the handful of years looking back,” British Open champion Collin Morikawa said. “But that's the past. We're here, and we're about the present, or hopefully what the future is going to be like. It's about this week, and hopefully we can turn that round and turn that tide in our favor for however many years I'm able to play this.”

Europe has the experience of Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia – 21 Ryder Cup appearances between them – and only three rookies. They all talk about inspiration from seeing European greats before them, in the room as players and assistant captains, or in photos on the wall. They talk about winning and nothing more.

The Americans are on home soil, and while recent dominance belongs to Europe, the home team has won six of the last seven.

“The teams I've been on the past, I feel like we've had tons of experience and it hasn't worked out so well,” Johnson said. “We've got some really talented players, young guys that maybe don't have all the memories of losing all these Ryder Cups. Maybe this is the recipe.”