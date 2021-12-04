Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:00 am
Golf
Leaders bunch up at Hero World
DOUG FERGUSON | Associated Press
NASSAU, Bahamas This holiday event in the Bahamas is taking on a little more meaning for Bryson DeChambeau seeking a small measure of revenge and for Collin Morikawa pursuing a more noble goal of reaching No. 1 in the world.
One week after getting whipped by Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas at their made-for-TV match, DeChambeau made five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn at Albany and overcame a late double bogey from a wild drive for an 8-under 64. That was good for a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Hero World Challenge.
The group one shot behind included Koepka, who made a 12-foot par putt on the final hole for a second straight 67.
They wont be in the final group today, though DeChambeau would appear to relish that chance. That would be sweet, he said to Golf Channel.
Koepka shrugged and said, I already proved everything.
Morikawa, newly engaged and not one for petty battles, made a strong move on the back nine with a birdie-birdie-eagle sequence until falling victim to the tough 18th, playing into a strong breeze. His bogey led to a 66, but he was right where he needed to be, tied with Koepka and Tony Finau a stroke back of DeChambeau.
Just got to use that momentum for tomorrow, he said.
A victory against this 20-man field is the only way Morikawa can reach No. 1 in the world, and only then for a week before Jon Rahm not playing this week is projected to return to the top based on the two-year rolling formula.
Not to be overlooked is Finau. He made one of only two birdies on the 18th, rolling in a 15-foot putt for a 66 to finish one shot back.
Daniel Berger also made birdie on the 18th and was two shots behind.
DeChambeaus one big miss on the 16th led to a double bogey, and he answered with a tee shot to 3 feet on the par-3 17th to keep ahead. He was at 11-under 133.
DeChambeau wound up with the low score of the tournament, and Sam Burns wasnt too far behind with a 65 that got him into the mix at 8-under 136, along with Tyrrell Hatton (67).
