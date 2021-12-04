Leaders bunch up at Hero World

NASSAU, Bahamas  This holiday event in the Bahamas is taking on a little more meaning for Bryson DeChambeau seeking a small measure of revenge and for Collin Morikawa pursuing a more noble goal of reaching No. 1 in the world.

One week after getting whipped by Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas at their made-for-TV match, DeChambeau made five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn at Albany and overcame a late double bogey from a wild drive for an 8-under 64. That was good for a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Hero World Challenge.

The group one shot behind included Koepka, who made a 12-foot par putt on the final hole for a second straight 67.

They wont be in the final group today, though DeChambeau would appear to relish that chance. That would be sweet, he said to Golf Channel.

Koepka shrugged and said, I already proved everything.

Morikawa, newly engaged and not one for petty battles, made a strong move on the back nine with a birdie-birdie-eagle sequence until falling victim to the tough 18th, playing into a strong breeze. His bogey led to a 66, but he was right where he needed to be, tied with Koepka and Tony Finau a stroke back of DeChambeau.

Just got to use that momentum for tomorrow, he said.

A victory against this 20-man field is the only way Morikawa can reach No. 1 in the world, and only then for a week before Jon Rahm  not playing this week  is projected to return to the top based on the two-year rolling formula.

Not to be overlooked is Finau. He made one of only two birdies on the 18th, rolling in a 15-foot putt for a 66 to finish one shot back.

Daniel Berger also made birdie on the 18th and was two shots behind.

DeChambeaus one big miss on the 16th led to a double bogey, and he answered with a tee shot to 3 feet on the par-3 17th to keep ahead. He was at 11-under 133.

DeChambeau wound up with the low score of the tournament, and Sam Burns wasnt too far behind with a 65 that got him into the mix at 8-under 136, along with Tyrrell Hatton (67).