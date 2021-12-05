Bogey-free round puts Morikawa 5 up

NASSAU, Bahamas – Collin Morikawa chipped in for eagle and raced away from the 20-man field Saturday at the Hero World Challenge with an 8-under 64 to build a five-shot lead and leaving him one round away from reaching No. 1 in the world.

Morikawa would stay at the top of the ranking for only a week based on the two-year rolling formula. Even so, only 24 other players have reached No. 1 since the ranking began in 1986.

Morikawa had the first bogey-free round of the week at Albany Golf Club.

Brooks Koepka fell back with a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole and had two birdies the rest of the way. On this day, that allowed him to post a 69 and move into the final group. Koepka is alone in second place at 13 under. Five players are at 12 under.

Morikawa was at 18-under 198 as he tries to win his second straight start.

He is coming off a Sunday rally in Dubai to win the DP World Tour Championship, making him the first American to be the No. 1 player on the European Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau started the third round with a one-shot lead and that was gone quickly. He shot 73 and now is eight shots behind.