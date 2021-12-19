Camaraderie outweighing Woods' competitiveness

ORLANDO, Fla.  Except for riding in a cart instead of walking, Tiger Woods at times looked just like he did a year ago in the PNC Championship on Saturday. Just not very often.

Two good shots  three  came off exactly how I wanted, Woods said.

The fact he could play alongside 12-year-old son Charlie was enough of a success considering the injuries to his right leg from a car crash 10 months ago in Los Angeles. Woods has said doctors discussed amputation. For three months, he said he was immobilized in a makeshift hospital bed at his home in Florida.

He and Charlie combined for a 62 in the scramble format, tied for fifth, three shots behind Stewart and Reagan Cink.

What he got out of this remarkable return had more to do with camaraderie than competition.

We had so much fun out there, Woods.

One of those shots that stood out to Woods was on the par-5 third hole, where he hit 4-iron from 220 yards that drew slight back toward the flag and settled 8 feet behind the hole.

That was just ridiculous, Justin Thomas said. I looked at him and as soon as he sat in the cart, he just kind of looked at me and smiled. And I knew exactly thats the kind of shots that he hits when hes healthy.

Woods is healthy enough to play the PNC Championship, a popular year-end event for major champions and a family member. Hes just not healthy enough to be a regular golfer.

I dont have endurance. I havent played, said Woods, whose last competition was the PNC Championship a year ago when he and his son finished seventh against a 20-team field.

Woods showed the effects of his injuries in the way he walked, labored at times. The toughest walk belonged to Mike Thomas, the 62-year-old club professional with a bulging disk in his back that had been grimacing often.

Definitely calling it a success both my dad and Tiger made it 18 holes, Justin Thomas said.

The competitive side in Woods showed in how proud he was that his team managed to keep bogeys off their card for a third consecutive 62 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.