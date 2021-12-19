Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
Camaraderie outweighing Woods' competitiveness
DOUG FERGUSON | Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. Except for riding in a cart instead of walking, Tiger Woods at times looked just like he did a year ago in the PNC Championship on Saturday. Just not very often.
Two good shots three came off exactly how I wanted, Woods said.
The fact he could play alongside 12-year-old son Charlie was enough of a success considering the injuries to his right leg from a car crash 10 months ago in Los Angeles. Woods has said doctors discussed amputation. For three months, he said he was immobilized in a makeshift hospital bed at his home in Florida.
He and Charlie combined for a 62 in the scramble format, tied for fifth, three shots behind Stewart and Reagan Cink.
What he got out of this remarkable return had more to do with camaraderie than competition.
We had so much fun out there, Woods.
One of those shots that stood out to Woods was on the par-5 third hole, where he hit 4-iron from 220 yards that drew slight back toward the flag and settled 8 feet behind the hole.
That was just ridiculous, Justin Thomas said. I looked at him and as soon as he sat in the cart, he just kind of looked at me and smiled. And I knew exactly thats the kind of shots that he hits when hes healthy.
Woods is healthy enough to play the PNC Championship, a popular year-end event for major champions and a family member. Hes just not healthy enough to be a regular golfer.
I dont have endurance. I havent played, said Woods, whose last competition was the PNC Championship a year ago when he and his son finished seventh against a 20-team field.
Woods showed the effects of his injuries in the way he walked, labored at times. The toughest walk belonged to Mike Thomas, the 62-year-old club professional with a bulging disk in his back that had been grimacing often.
Definitely calling it a success both my dad and Tiger made it 18 holes, Justin Thomas said.
The competitive side in Woods showed in how proud he was that his team managed to keep bogeys off their card for a third consecutive 62 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.
