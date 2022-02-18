Niemann's 63 ties round record at Riviera, gives him 3-shot lead

LOS ANGELES  Joaquin Niemann had an idea how Riviera was playing Thursday when he saw no one from the morning draw was better than a 5-under 66.

He hit the ball so well in the Genesis Invitational that he didnt even bother paying attention to anyone else. When his round ended, Niemann had an 8-under 63 to match the lowest score for the opening round at Riviera and build a three-shot lead.

Sometime I think about a score, he said. Today I was hitting it so good, I had fun just getting into the shot. I didnt really think of the score. But then on 18 I was thinking about. I wanted to make birdie so bad. I wanted to to make one more.

Niemann is the ninth player to open with a 63 at Riviera, a list that starts with Charlie Sifford in 1969 and was done most recently by J.B. Holmes in 2019. Four of the previous eight players to start with 63 went on to win.

You always work to have these kind of days. You always know that youre never going to have these days four days in a row. Its a good way to start, Niemann said. I know its going to be different days during the week, so Ive got to be ready for everything and have the best attitude for it.

Jordan Spieth had seven birdies and joined a group at 66 that included Phoenix Open winner Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa, who had one of several big moments on the first tee.

It started with Tiger Woods, the tournament host to went from being a 15-time major champion to the starter on the first tee. He wanted to introduce Aaron Beverly, who received the Charlie Sifford exemption to play in the elite field. The tournament is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the year Sifford  the first Black golfer to win on the PGA Tour  was born.

Collin Morikawa, an LA kid, and Justin Thomas were among those at 67. Even in ideal conditions  pleasant sunshine, very little wind  all but Niemann were held in check.

Half the field broke par.

That included Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, even if he had reason to believe his 69 felt much worse. Rahm raised his arms in mock triumph when he made a 4-foot birdie on the par-4 eighth, his 17th hole of the round. It was the second-longest putt he made all day. The longest was on the next hole, when he made a 5-footer for par.