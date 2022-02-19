23-year-old Chilean posts 2nd straight 63

LOS ANGELES – Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun in the opening round at Riviera that he didn't want to stop playing. He returned Friday morning and nothing changed except his place in the record book.

His opening-round 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann started eagle-birdie and kept right on going until he had another 63 to shatter the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational.

All it got the 23-year-old Chilean was a two-shot lead going into the weekend, with a quartet of major champions still in the mix and needing Niemann to ease off the gas.

Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128, at least giving Niemann some company atop the leaderboard.

The previous mark before Friday was 130 by four players, most recently Sam Burns last year.

“I would have thought shooting 11 under, I would have thought that I would probably be leading by five, not five back,” said former PGA champion Justin Thomas, who had a 64 and was five shots behind. “But there's still a lot of golf left.”Scoring like this wasn't expected at the start of the week, even with the warm sunshine and very little wind. Riviera has held up against the best in the world – and all the world's best are here this week – longer than any other PGA Tour event.

The 72-hole record was set in 1985 by Lanny Wadkins at 20-under 264, and it's the longest such record on the PGA Tour. It might be time for Wadkins to start sweating.

As for those chasing Niemann, no one has reason to concede.

“I just keep doing what I'm doing and I have a pretty good feeling I'll be fine,” Thomas said.

Jordan Spieth three-putted the final hole for his only bogey in a round of 67, leaving him tied with Adam Scott. British Open champion Collin Morikawa had a 67 and was eight behind.

“I think it's still very doable. I've just got to go out there and play hole by hole, shot by shot and see what happens for the third and fourth round,” Morikawa said.

CHAMPIONS: In Naples, Florida, three-time champion Bernhard Langer shot his age Friday to take the first-round lead in the Chubb Classic.

Langer, the 64-year-old German star who has six Charles Schwab Cup season titles and 42 victories on the 50-and-over tour, had five straight birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free 8-under 64.

The two-time Masters champion won the event – in its 35th season, the longest-running PGA Tour Champions tournament in the same city – in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

Robert Karlsson and Tim Petrovic were two stokes back, and Retief Goosen, Thongchai Jaidee and Paul Stankowski followed at 67.