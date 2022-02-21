5 area caddies win Chick Evans Scholarships

Five caddies from northeast Indiana have been awarded the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship valued at over $120,000.

The winners from Orchard Ridge Country Club are Miranda Freeman, who attends Leo and will go to Purdue; Evan Niemeyer, who goes to Heritage and will attend Indiana; and Jason Reust, who goes to Homestead and will attend Purdue. From Fort Wayne Country Club are winners Carter Craig, who goes to North Side and will attend Purdue, and Kasey Craig, also from North Side and headed to Indiana.

The WGA has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. Currently, a record 1,070 caddies are enrolled at 21 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,500 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.