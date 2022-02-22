Norman's rival golf league looks dead

LOS ANGELES – Greg Norman has had his share of major disappointments on Sunday.

This one might rival any loss on golf's biggest stages, whether it was Augusta National or Shinnecock Hills, Inverness or Royal Troon. At least then he had a club in his hand.

All he could do on this Sunday was listen as his hopes for a Saudi-financed “Super Golf League” took one body blow after another as top players left him behind.

“I am fully committed to the PGA Tour,” Dustin Johnson said.

“I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I,” said Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter a few hours later.

That was followed by four words – “Dead in the water” – from Rory McIlroy, who two years ago became the first of golf's biggest stars to reject the idea of a rival league funded primarily by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund.

Last week began with rumblings that Norman and his LIV Golf Investments were closing in on the target of 20 players before announcing firm details of what it had and where it was going. By Sunday afternoon, it was hard to imagine anyone joining a league that McIlroy had described as “pre-Champions Tour.”

The purported plan was said to be 12 four-man teams competing in 54-hole events. Players would be offered huge contracts for joining – one report had DeChambeau being offered $130 million, which he said was wrong – and purses would be in the $20 million range.

No one seemed to have any answers.

Among the biggest unknowns was whether Augusta National would still invite players to the Masters if they were part of this rival league. The PGA Tour made it clear players couldn't be part of both. There were serious Ryder Cup implications.

Phil Mickelson bashed the Saudis and the PGA Tour with equal doses of venom and then said he didn't care if the Super Golf League even succeeded as long it allowed him leverage to make the changes he wants to see on the PGA Tour.

The broader question is where Norman goes from here.

The PGA Tour has a previously scheduled players meeting today at the Honda Classic.

There was talk at the start of the week Norman would announce his roster of players during the Florida Swing, which then was said to be after the Masters, and then after the PGA Championship. He promised a “new beginning” when he revealed his involvement four months ago, and now it's starting to feel like the end.