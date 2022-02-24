Tour to players: No card if leaving

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says he has “zero complacency” when it comes to the threat of a Saudi-funded rival league, and he has a clear message for any player still tempted to leave.

“I told the players we're moving on and anyone on the fence needs to make a decision,” Monahan said Wednesday in a telephone interview.

He also emphasized anew that players who sign up for a Saudi golf league will lose their PGA Tour membership and should not expect to get it back.

Monahan said the tour had “incredible momentum” coming off its West Coast swing. None of the top 12 players in the world expressed support for joining a Saudi league, a damaging blow to Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments. The endless chatter of a new league was louder than ever last week, centering on the possibility that Norman was on verge of announcing a roster of 20 players.

“All this talk about the league and about money has been distracting to our players, our partners and most importantly our fans,” Monahan said. “We're focused on legacy, not leverage. You saw it last week with Joaquin Niemann winning, receiving the trophy from a legend (tournament host Tiger Woods) who inspired him to take up the game.

“Those moments can't be replicated.”

Monahan met with players Tuesday at the Honda Classic. Although the meeting had been scheduled weeks in advance, it began just minutes after Phil Mickelson released a statement in which he apologized for “reckless” remarks about the Saudis and praised Norman's LIV Golf Investments for sharing his goal of making golf better.

Mickelson did not mention Monahan or the PGA Tour, which he referred to as a “dictatorship” in his explosive comments to Alan Shipnuck, whose biography on Mickelson is due in May. Mickelson also said he and three other top players paid attorneys to write the operating agreement for a new league in which players would have more control.

Monahan declined to comment when asked if Mickelson had been suspended or faces punishment, citing the tour's longstanding policy of not discussing discipline.

Norman's proposed league took a beating last week in Los Angeles when Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy repeated strong support for the PGA Tour, and then Dustin Johnson announced on Sunday he was “fully committed” to the tour.

Hours later, Bryson DeChambeau offered more tepid support by saying if the best players were sticking with the PGA Tour, that's where he would be playing.