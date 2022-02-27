Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am
Berger limits mistakes, keeps PGA National lead
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. Daniel Berger wasnt flawless. He just kept avoiding big problems, which almost nobody has managed to do at PGA National this week.
Thats why he remains the leader of the Honda Classic.
Berger started with a three-shot lead and ended with a five-shot advantage, after his round of 1-under 69 moved him 18 holes away from winning a tournament a 15-minute drive from his home.
Ive played some great golf, but the challenge is still ahead, 18 more holes, Berger said. Ive got to stay focused on playing another great round tomorrow and if I can do that then Ill be holding the trophy at the end of the day.
Shane Lowry (67), Chris Kirk (71), Sepp Straka (69) and first-round leader Kurt Kitayama (71) were tied for second at 6 under.
Only 13 of the 73 players who made the cut shot below par Saturday. Nobody went low, and unless Berger starts making many mistakes, somebody is going to have to on Sunday in order to deny him a fifth PGA Tour victory.
Lowry had the days best round at just 3 under.
Ive drove the ball in play and Ive managed to putt pretty good, Lowry said. My putting felt pretty average at the start of the week. I found something as the week went on.
Andrew Kozan, Curtis Thompson, Billy Horschel and Kevin Streelman all shot 68s on Saturday, though in all four cases, that simply meant just getting to par for the week and nowhere near Berger.
I have to play great golf tomorrow to have a chance to win, Berger insisted.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
