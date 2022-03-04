McIlroy ahead again at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 on Thursday and had reason to expect a score like this at Bay Hill, not so much because of the course but rather the day of the week.

Good starts have not been a problem for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the last two years. Now it's about keeping them going to the finish line.

With three birdies and a 40-foot eagle on the par 5s, McIlroy had his lowest start at Bay Hill and a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel, Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun.

Adam Scott, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter, who dressed in Ukrainian colors, were in the group three shots behind at 68.

“I think you turn up at any golf course where you've had success, and automatically you're going to have some confidence coming in,” said McIlroy, who won at Bay Hill in 2018 and hasn't finished out of the top 10 the last five years.

He opened with a 66 each of the last two years, both times failing to break par on the weekend.

Jon Rahm, the world's No. 1 player, made his Bay Hill debut with a 72 that included one extra stroke he didn't anticipate. He went to rap in a 10-inch par putt on the seventh hole, didn't feel right and tried to stop the stroke only for it to nudge the ball an inch.

“I wish I could give you all the excuses in the world, but no, it's as simple as it just didn't feel good in my hands, and I tried to stop, and I didn't. I just simply didn't stop,” Rahm said.

PGA: In Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Chase Seiffert started fast and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead with Michael Kim.

Trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour, Seiffert birdied Nos. 2-5 at breezy Grand Reserve, bogeyed the sixth and added birdies on Nos. 9, 13, 16 and 18.

Kim had a bogey-free round. Since winning the John Deere Classic in 2018, he has made only 15 cuts in 75 starts on the PGA Tour.

LPGA: In Singapore, Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship, a tournament which includes nine of the top 10-ranked players in women's golf.

Danielle Kang was in a group tied for second and was tied for lead before bogeying her final hole. She's in second place with Inbee Park and A Lim Kim.

World top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were among those tied for third, two strokes behind, after 69s.

EUROPEAN: In Nairobi, Kenya, English golfer Daniel Gavins went on a run of six birdies in seven holes around the turn in shooting 7-under 64 to lead the Kenya Open by one stroke after the first round. Johannes Veerman of the United States and Shubhankar Sharma of India were tied for second after 66s.