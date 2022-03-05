Hovland leads by 2 after firing 66

ORLANDO, Fla.  Viktor Hovland had the lowest round of the day with a 6-under 66 to take a two-shot lead after the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Hovland played Friday morning and set the target on a warm day with increasing wind, making seven birdies and a few key pars saves late in the second round. He posted a 9-under 135.

Rory McIlroy played in the afternoon and was poised to catch Hovland. Tied for the lead, McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt, putts from 8 feet on the next two holes for birdie and par, and he finished off his 72 by missing a good birdie chance from 15 feet.

McIlroy was two behind along with past Bay Hill winner Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Talor Gooch (68), who won his first PGA Tour title in the final official event last year.

Hovland was two shots out of the lead going into the weekend last year when he closed with rounds of 77-78 and wound up 15 shots behind.

I kind of try to forget the weekend here last year, he said. I played really well the first few days, very similar to how I played so far this year. The course just gets harder and harder every single day, and it started blowing. A few too many bad swings and I ended up in bad spots and just didnt really take my medicine.

PGA: In Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Ryan Brehm closed birdie-eagle for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead at the Puerto Rico Open.

Brehm is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He is the only player in the field bogey-free through 36 holes. Brehm birdied the par-4 17th and made a 30-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th to get to 11-under 133 at Grand Reserve.

It was kind of boring until the end, said Brehm, winless on the PGA Tour. I feel like I had to scramble quite a bit, had some difficult up-and-downs, got them up-and-down, made a few good putts for par, kept the momentum going and finished birdie-eagle, Made a bomb on the last hole. You add it up, its pretty good.

Max McGreevy (64), Satoshi Kodaira (66) and Michael Kim (69) were a stroke back.

CHAMPIONS: In Newport Beach, California, Cameron Beckman shot a 7-under 64 to take a 1-shot lead over two others at the Hoag Classic.

Stephen Dodd and Bernhard Langer both shot 65s. Three others were another shot back: Darren Clarke, Ernie Els and Jeff Maggert.

LPGA: In Singapore, world No. 1 Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the 36-hole lead at the HSBC Womens World Championship in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour.

Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was level with Amy Yang, who also shot 67. They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Clubs Tanjong course. Brooke Henderson and Meghan Kang (69) were among a group tied for third, two strokes behind.

DP WORLD: In Nairobi, Kenya, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma birdied three of his last four holes to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the Kenya Open. A birdie-birdie finish earned him a 4-under-par 67 and a 10-under total at altitude at Muthaiga Club. Masahiro Kawamura of Japan scored a bogey-free 66 to be 9 under with Ewen Ferguson of Scotland, who made 67.