Pair tied for lead at tough Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. – No lead was safe Saturday at Bay Hill. No one ever felt comfortable until they were finished. In the toughest conditions of the year, Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch were up to the task at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Horschel got a good break on a day where those were hard to find, turning a tough par into an unlikely birdie on the 18th hole for a 1-under 71. That gave him a share of the lead with Gooch, who made his only bogey on the back nine at the last hole for a 72.

They still managed to find some semblance of pleasure in the test Bay Hill offered with its strong wind and greens with so little grass from being baked by the sun, making it hard to predict how putts would roll – or glide, in this case.

This is supposed to be the March run on the way to the Masters.

It felt more like mid-June and a traditional U.S. Open.

“It's a grind, but I think we don't get this enough on the PGA Tour,” Gooch said. “So I think that's part of why we like it when we do get it. It's nice to not have a week of a birdie fest. And you've got to be playing your best golf to have a chance. You can't fake it at all.”

It was a grind, all right.

Viktor Hovland lost a four-shot lead at the turn, shot 40 on the back nine for a 75 and went from control of the tournament to one-shot behind in a matter of two hours.

Horschel's runner from the left rough raced through the length of the 18th green and into the rough, buried. The chip was scary fast. But his foot was on a sprinkler, and the free drop allowed him to move it to the collar. Instead of a dicey chip, he used putter for a 30-footer that trickled into the cup for one of only seven birdies on the day.

“To make that putt on 18, to shoot 1 under on a really tough day is really satisfying,” he said.

PGA TOUR: In Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Ryan Brehm, who's fighting to keep PGA Tour status, shot a 4-under 68 in rainy conditions to open a three-stroke lead in the Puerto Rico Open.

Brehm, with wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He had a 15-under 201 total at Grand Reserve.

“Obviously, if you would have given me that at the start of the week I'd have taken it,” Brehm said. “There's just so much golf left. I mean, honestly, all Chelsey and I are trying to do is make one good swing after another and march along. That's really all we're trying to do.”

Brehm, 35, is winless on the PGA Tour. He's ranked 773rd in the world.

Michael Kim was second after a 70.

LPGA: In Singapore, In Gee Chun shot a 6-under 66 to lead a trio of South Korean golfers at the top of the leader board after three rounds of the HSBC Women's World Championship.

In had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 on the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course. She had a one-stroke lead over Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko, who shot 69.

Danielle Kang of the United States (68), Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (70) and another South Korean player, Amy Yang (71), were tied for fourth.

Canadian Brooke Henderson was seventh after a 71, four strokes behind In.

Australian Hannah Green also shot 71 and was tied for eighth, five strokes from the lead.

CHAMPIONS: In Newport Beach, California, Ernie Els rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 17th with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th to take the lead in the Hoag Classic on a cool, windy day at Newport Beach Country Club.

Els shot a 3-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow two-time U.S. Open champions Lee Jantzen and Retief Goosen and first-round leader Cameron Beckman. Els is the defending champion in the event that was canceled last year.

The 52-year-old Southern African had an 8-under 134 total.

DP WORLD: In Nairobi, Kenya, Scotland's Ewen Ferguson shot a 5-under 66 to take a 4-shot lead over two others after three rounds of the Kenya Open. Ferguson has three-round total of 199 to lead China's Wu Ashun (203) and Sweden's Marcus Kinhult (203). Ashun shot a 66 and Kinhult tied two others with a round-best 64.