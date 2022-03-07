Scheffler survives tough Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scottie Scheffler played the kind of golf that wins a traditional U.S. Open, and that's what the Arnold Palmer Invitational felt like Sunday at Bay Hill.

In a final round that featured some of the toughest scoring conditions in four decades, Scheffler made key putts to save two unlikely pars, followed with a pair of lag putts and closed with an even-par 72 for a one-shot victory.

Scheffler now has two PGA Tour titles in the last month, having picked up his first victory at the Phoenix Open. That one was loud. This one was stressful for everyone with a chance.

The scoring average was 75.48, by a fraction lower than it was a year ago. Only 10 players finished the tournament under par.

Billy Horschel was the last player with a shot at catching Scheffler with a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole that never really had a chance. Horschel shot 75 and tied for second along with Tyrrell Hatton (69) and Viktor Hovland (74).

LPGA: In Singapore, Jin Young Ko lived up to her billing as the No. 1 player in women's golf by starting her LPGA Tour season with a two-shot victory in the HSBC Women's World Championship, her sixth win in her last 10 starts.

Ko birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 to beat In Gee Chun (69) and Minjee Lee (63).

The South Korean star set an LPGA Tour record with her 15th consecutive round in the 60s and her 30th sub-par round.

PGA: In Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Ryan Brehm and ran away with the Puerto Rico Open for his first tour title and to retain his PGA Tour status.

With wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, Brehm, 35, birdied five of the first 11 holes at windy and rainy Grand Reserve and beat Max McGreevy by six strokes. Brehm shot a 5-under 67 to finish at 20-under 268.

CHAMPIONS: In Newport Beach, California, Retief Goosen holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker on the short par-4 first hole, birdied the next two and cruised to an 8-under 63 and a four-stroke victory in the Hoag Classic. Goosen finished at 15-under 198.

DP WORLD: In Nairobi, Kenya, Ashun Wu of China closed with a 6-under 65 as he turned a four-shot deficit into a four-shot victory in the Magical Kenya Open. Ewen Ferguson of Scotland lost his 54-hole lead by closing with a 76.