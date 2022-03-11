Fleetwood storms out into lead at TPC

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tommy Fleetwood needed a round like this. He has gone more than two years without winning, falling so far down the world ranking that he narrowly stayed in the top 50 at the cutoff to qualify for The Players Championship.

Amid two delays, one timely par save and plenty of good shots along the way, Fleetwood opened with a 6-under 66 to share the lead – for now – with Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge.

And now he waits. Maybe until Saturday.

The PGA Tour's premier event with a $20 million purse got off to a stop-and-go start because of storms Thursday and a dire forecast for today. Only 66 players finished the opening round. Twelve didn't even hit their first tee shots.

“I've got a full round in today. I don't know when I'll play next, but I'm happy. I'm done,” Fleetwood said. “I've had a really good day. I can sit on that. I can feel happy with my work and go from there.”

More than an inch of overnight rain delayed the start by an hour. Storms in the area resulted in another delay of more than four hours.

Jon Rahm finally got his short game and putting to behave, and it carried him to a 69. Particularly pleasing was his birdie-par-birdie finish. Someone asked if he could take that momentum into tomorrow.

“First of all, I don't even know if I'm going to play tomorrow,” he said.

Fleetwood, a Ryder Cup star in Paris in 2018 whose last victory was in South Africa toward the end of 2019, returned from the long delay to make a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 second hole for his third birdie in a row.

“I felt like I drove the ball well aside from a couple, and I felt like I chipped and putted great,” Fleetwood said. “For sure, that was the most I could have got out of the round. So days like that are very, very pleasing.”

Hoge had an eagle on the par-5 second hole, his 11th of the round, and shot 31 on the front nine to join him in the clubhouse at 66.

Keith Mitchell was poised to join the until his approach to the 18th was right of the flag and landed on the slope of gnarly rough in the mounds, and he failed to save par. He was at 67, along with Riviera winner Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann.

The stop-and-start nature might not be over.

The forecast called for a slightly lower chance of rain today – 99% instead of 100% – and there was a chance those who finished the round might not see the course again until Saturday.

Six players from the early side of the draw did not finish, meaning they return at 7:15 a.m. today to play one or two holes before getting the rest of the day off.