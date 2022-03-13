TPC's woes go from rain to wind

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In what already was the toughest pre-cut round at The Players Championship in 15 years, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson managed to play bogey-free Saturday in ferocious wind on a day of far more spills than thrills.

The rain finally cleared out and the TPC Sawgrass got even more terrifying with gusts that approached 40 mph on a Stadium Course that can be punishing even in calm conditions.

Where that leaves Thomas (69) and Watson (68) won't be determined until today when the second round is completed. The rain-plagued tournament is so far behind that 27 players have yet to start the second round.

Thomas and Watson shared the clubhouse lead at 3-under 141. They left in a tie for 15th, and six of the players ahead of them had not finished a single hole.

Kevin Kisner reached 6 under in his second round until missing a short par putt on No. 4 and going from rough to water for a double bogey on the next hole. He shot 74 and was at 2-under 142. Dustin Johnson birdied his final hole for a 73 and was at 142, with two double bogeys on the par 5s over 36 holes.

The course was so saturated by rain that it took 54 hours, 16 minutes from Adam Schenk hitting the opening tee shot Thursday morning to Brendan Steele holing out early Saturday afternoon to complete the first round.

Tom Hoge goes into today with his name atop the leaderboard. He still has played only 18 holes. He opened with a 6-under 66 on Thursday and was tied with Tommy Fleetwood, who was even par through three holes when play was suspended.

“Insane,” Thomas said to describe the challenge.

The forecast was for temperatures in the upper 30s when play was to resume this morning and wind not quite as fierce but still challenging.

LPGA: In Chonburi, Thailand, Nanna Koerstz Madsen birdied her last two holes to take a one-shot lead after three rounds of the LPGA Thailand.

The 55th-ranked Dane's error-free 6-under 66 gave her a 54-hole total of 21-under 195 in humid conditions after lightning and rain disrupted play for 90 minutes in the afternoon at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

Lin Xiyu (66) of China and Celine Boutier (67) of France trail by one stroke.