PGA rival Saudi golf league releases schedule

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments announced an eight-tournament schedule Wednesday that will offer $255 million for the total prize fund and a format that includes individual and team play.

Missing from the announcement was the names of who would be playing, which would affect their PGA Tour membership.

LIV Golf Investments, funded primarily by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, said it is providing more than $400 million in “seed money” to launch the LIV Golf Invitational series, which blends 54-hole stroke play with a team concept.

Seven events would have a $25 million purse – $20 million for medal play ($4 million for the winner) and $5 million for the top three teams.

The PGA Tour just concluded its richest tournament, with a $20 million purse at The Players Championship, won by Cameron Smith. The tour pays 18% of the prize money to the winner.

The schedule for the Saudi-backed rival league includes four tournaments in the United States. One is at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, which originally was to host the PGA Championship this year until the PGA of America voted to move it after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's victory.

The others would be Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon, which previously hosted the U.S. Women's Open; Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, which once hosted a Solheim Cup; and The International, a private club west of Boston.

The series is to start June 9-11 at Centurion Golf Club in London – a week before the U.S. Open – and conclude with a team championship at the end of October.

“Our events are truly additive to the world of golf,” Norman said in a news release. “We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events. I believe players will increasingly make progress in achieving their right to play where they want. We will help in any way possible and will provide golfers with opportunities to achieve their full potential.”

Players who join the PGA Tour are required to play a minimum of 15 tournaments. According to the regulations, tour members are not allowed to play another tournament when eligible for a PGA Tour event held the same week without a conflicting event release from the commissioner.

However, the regulations say conflicting event releases will not be approved for tournaments held in North America. Three of the LIV Golf Invitational tournaments would be opposite PGA Tour events, the John Deere Classic (July 1-3), Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 29-31) and an event in September as the tour starts its new season.