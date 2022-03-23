Spieth welcomes pressure of Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Jordan Spieth has been in serious contention just once this year, and he is certain that's going to change in the Dell Technologies Match Play.

He won't even have to wait until the weekend.

The most unpredictable format in golf starts today at Austin Country Club, beginning with 16 four-man groups before one winner advances to the knockout stage over the weekend. Even so, every match feels important, and that's what appeals to Spieth.

“You get more opportunities to play shots under pressure, especially as you come down the stretch in each match,” Spieth said.

“When you start hitting 13, 14 in a close match, it starts to feel like you're trying to win a golf tournament against that person next to you, and those feelings you don't normally have until Sundays,” he said. “The further you advance, the more you're almost playing Sunday rounds in contention, and those are priceless.”

Whether he was on top of his game or trying to find his way back, Spieth has never made it to the quarterfinals.

Jon Rahm is the No. 1 seed, which guarantees little. Only three No. 1 seeds have gone on to win since the Match Play began in 1999 – Dustin Johnson in 2017, Rory McIlroy in 2015 and Tiger Woods all three times he won (2003, 2004, 2008).

“There will be a lot of people out there who after Friday will probably be thinking, 'I didn't play bad at all.' And they're not making it through,” Rahm said.

There's still a few interesting matches over the next three days of round-robin, such as Rahm against Patrick Reed on Friday. Spieth is in a group of major champions – Keegan Bradley (PGA Championship), Adam Scott (Masters) and Justin Rose (U.S. Open).

And then there's Scottie Scheffler, the runner-up a year ago in his Match Play debut. His last time in match play was six months ago in the Ryder Cup, where he went 2-0-1. Over the next three days, he plays European members Ian Poulter, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Ryder Cup revenge?

“I hope not,” Scheffler said. “That would be bad news for me.”

The Masters is two weeks away, and this is the final week for players not already eligible to move into the top 50 to earn a trip to Augusta National.

The calendar is also a reason why not everyone from the top 64 in the world is in Austin. McIlroy, Sam Burns and Cameron Smith chose not to play.

McIlroy didn't want Match Play to be his final start before the Masters. Burns and Smith are coming off victories and want rest. Two others, Hideki Matsuyama and Harris English, are recovering from injury. Phil Mickelson is recovering from his Saudi-related comments and isn't even playing the Masters.