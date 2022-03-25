Big leads prove unsafe on Match Play's day 2

AUSTIN, Texas – Kevin Kisner, Mackenzie Hughes and Sergio Garcia showed how quickly fortunes can change Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Kisner poured in three birdies over the last four holes and rallied from 2 down on the back nine to beat Luke List on the final hole.

“Yesterday was a lot more fun on the head,” Kisner said of his 4-and-3 win in the opening session. “But today, I love that grind. I love being in that moment. I love having the ball in my hand trying to grind it out, and I feel like I have an advantage when it's going that way.”

Hughes was in a similar predicament against Max Homa, until he won four straight holes along the back – twice helped by Homa mistakes – and held on for a 2-up win to keep his hopes alive of advancing to the weekend.

They were among five players who trailed by at least 2 holes on the back nine and rallied to win, joining Lucas Herbert over Xander Schauffele, Takumi Kanaya over Tony Finau and Min Woo Lee over Thomas Pieters. Bubba Watson was 1 down with two holes to play when he made a 35-foot birdie on the par-3 17th and won the 18th with a par to beat Webb Simpson.

Not to be overlooked were Garcia and Kevin Na.

Garcia was 3 down against British Open champion Collin Morikawa with five holes left. He won the next three holes with birdies and matched pars with Morikawa to earn a halve.

“If you would offer me a tie on the 14th tee I would have definitely taken it and walk – run – to the clubhouse,” Garcia said.

It was all part of a dynamic afternoon in round-robin play, with 15 of the 32 matches going the distance.

That included Lee Westwood losing a 2-hole lead to Bryson DeChambeau and clawing back with a 7-iron to 8 feet for eagle on the par-5 16th to square the match, halving the 17th with birdies and winning the 18th when DeChambeau sent a wedge over the green and made bogey to lose the match. DeChambeau was eliminated from advancing.

Also eliminated was Patrick Cantlay, the No. 4 player in the world. He halved his first match against Keith Mitchell, and then was steamrolled Thursday by Seamus Power of Ireland, who beat him in 14 holes.

Patrick Reed battled back to halve his match against Sebastian Munoz, but it was all for naught. Reed also was eliminated.

Paul Casey wound up playing two holes Wednesday and no more. He had back spasms on the opening day and conceded his match to Corey Conners. He tried to warm up for Thursday's match and it wasn't getting any better, so he forfeited to Alex Noren. Casey withdrew from the tournament, which was just as well. He would have faced Louis Oosthuizen, already with two losses and eliminated. Neither will play, and Oothuizen will get his first win of the week.

Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka were among 12 players yet to lose a match, which means next to nothing. None is assured of advancing. All have to treat today as it's starting over.

LPGA: In Carlsbad, California, Jin Young Ko picked up where she left off three weeks ago in Singapore in the first round of the JTBC Classic. The top-ranked Ko shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 at Aviara Golf Club to take a one-stroke leader over Nanna Koerstz Madsen in the final event before the first major of the season next week at Mission Hills.

“I love to play golf right now,” Ko said. “I'm really enjoying right now on the course, playing with whoever. I can focus myself. Shot by shot I can. Feel confidence 100% and I can focus 100% for my ball. I love to play golf right now.”

The victory in Singapore in the HSBC Women's World Championship in her only other LPGA Tour start of the year was her sixth in her last 10 tournaments and 13th overall. On Thursday, the South Korean star extended her tour record for consecutive rounds in the 60s to 16 and sub-par rounds to 31.

PGA: In Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Ben Martin birdied six of the last eight holes for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead in the Corales Puntacana Championship.

After opening his morning round with a bogey and making the turn in even par, Martin began the run with birdies on the par-3 11th and par-5 12th and added four straight on the par-5 14th, par-4 15th and 16th and par-3 17th.

The 34-year-old Martin has made only one other PGA Tour start of this year, missing the cut this month in Puerto Rico with rounds of 78 and 70. He won the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his lone PGA Tour title.

Adam Schenk was a stroke back after a bogey-free round at Corales Golf Course. Winless on the tour, he has missed seven cuts in his last nine starts.