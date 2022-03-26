Rahm survives to make final 16

AUSTIN, Texas – Jon Rahm lost his match and still made it to the weekend. Scottie Scheffler needed only 14 holes to win his match against Matt Fitzpatrick, and then six more to beat him in a playoff.

The third full day of endless action in the Dell Technologies Match Play finally ended Friday when Collin Morikawa drove the green on a par 4, this one not nearly dramatic as his shot that won the PGA Championship but still effective in getting him through group play.

Sixteen players remain for the knockout stage that begins this morning, all of them knowing that three days of tense matches mean nothing going forward.

“Now it's real,” Abraham Ancer said after squeezing by Webb Simpson. “Now you're for sure not advancing if you don't win.”

Four of the groups were decided in extra holes.

There are no tiebreakers, and three players who won their match had to return to the first tee for sudden death against the player they just beat.

Scheffler's fourth-round match will be against Billy Horschel, who beat Scheffler in the championship match last year.

Rahm faces Brooks Koepka, who narrowly avoided a playoff. Koepka was tied with Shane Lowry on the 18th when he hit a 45-yard pitch off packed dirt well left of the 18th green to 8 feet and made the birdie putt for a 1-up victory.

Richard Bland of England, at 49 the oldest player in the field and the No. 54 seed this week, started his Match Play debut by halving his match with Bryson DeChambeau. On Friday, he beat Lee Westwood to win the group.

Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner and Tyrrell Hatton were among five players who won all their matches. Kisner, who has won and been runner-up at the Match Play, looked tougher than ever in taking down Justin Thomas. He moved on to face Adam Scott, who had no trouble beating Jordan Spieth to advance to the weekend for the first time since 2005.

LPGA: In Carlsbad, California, Nanna Koerstz Madsen shot a 5-under 67 Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the JTBC Classic in a bid to win in consecutive starts.

Two weeks after breaking though in Thailand to become the LPGA Tour's first Danish champion, Koerstz Madsen was back on top at Aviara Golf Club in the final event before the first major of the season next week at Mission Hills.Lydia Ko (67) and Hye-Jin Choi (68) and were 9 under, and Jin Young Ko (71) was another stroke back with Na Rin An (67) and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (68).

PGA: In Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Ben Martin shot his second straight 6-under 66 on Friday to double his lead to two strokes in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship.

Martin had four birdies in a late five-hole stretch, finishing the afternoon round on the front nine at breezy Corales Golf Course.

Alex Smalley was second at 10 under after a 65. The tour rookie from Duke countered an opening double bogey with an eagle on No. 4 and closed with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9.