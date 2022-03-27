Kisner earns 3rd trip to Match Play semis

AUSTIN, Texas – The odds were not in Kevin Kisner's favor.

For starters, no one had ever won in the Dell Technologies Match Play when 3 down with four holes to play at Austin Country Club.

The shot he faced on the par-5 16th was not looking much better. He was in a bunker 50 feet away from the hole, having to clear another bunker and go over a ridge protecting the pin in the back right shelf of the green.

“It was pretty much make it or go home,” he said.

Kisner never seems to be in a big hurry to leave. Coming off a clutch wedge to 5 feet for birdie on the 15th, he holed the bunker shot for eagle on his way to winning the last four holes to beat Adam Scott. An hour later, he worked his match-play magic in a rout over Will Zalatoris to work his way into the semifinals.

Kisner became the first player to reach Sunday three times since the group format began in 2015, advancing to face Corey Conners in his bid to win this World Golf Championship for the second time.

It's only going to get harder. On the other side of the bracket are Scottie Scheffler, who has won two of his last four PGA Tour starts and reached the championship match last year; and Dustin Johnson, who each match looks closer to the form that made him No. 1 in the world for longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

Scheffler got a tiny measure of revenge when he went 18 holes to outlast Billy Horschel, who beat him a year ago in the final. Scheffler advanced in the afternoon by beating Seamus Power of Ireland, 3 and 2.

Johnson eliminated Richard Bland in the fourth round Saturday morning in a scrappy match, and then he slugged out with Brooks Koepka in the quarterfinals, rallying from 2 down and seizing control with a 25-foot birdie putt on the 15th and improbable halve from a nasty lie on the 16th. Johnson secured the win by driving the green on the par-4 18th.

“If you're hitting good shots, then you can shoot some good scores,” Johnson said. “I'm hitting a lot of quality golf shots and giving myself a lot of looks. That's what you've got to do in match play.”

LPGA: In Carlsbad, California, Nanna Koerstz Madsen was tied for the lead in the JTBC Classic when she teed off on the par-4 18th. She two-putted for par and a 3-under 69 – and walked off with an unexpected three-stroke lead over Na Rin An.

Coming off a breakthrough victory two weeks ago in Thailand that made her the LPGA Tour's first Danish champion, Koerstz Madsen took advantage of An's closing triple bogey to pull away at Aviara Golf Club.

“I do think it'll be easier going into tomorrow with a lead than it was in Thailand,” Koerstz Madsen said. “You still have all excitement in your body that you got control tomorrow. ... Three can change over two holes. ... I still have to do my stuff, and then we'll see what happens tomorrow.”

An, a rookie who earned tour membership as the LPGA Q-Series medalist, eagled the par-4 16th and birdied the par-5 17th to tie Koerstz Madsen.

But on the 18th, trying to hit off the cart path near the green, An fired the ball low into the path curb, sending it bounding down the path. She was able to hit her next shot off the path onto the edge of the green and made a 7 for a 69.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, went in the water on 18 en route to a bogey and a 70 that left her tied for third at 10 under with Pajaree Anannarukarn (69) and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (70).

PGA: In Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Ben Martin shot a 2-under 70 to hold onto a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship.

Martin had five birdies and three bogeys at Corales Golf Course to take a 14-under 202 total into the final round. He opened with consecutive 66s. The 34-year-old has made only one other Tour start this year.

Chad Ramey was second after a 69. Jhonattan Vegas had a 65 – the best round of the week – to get to 11 under, and Cameron Percy (67) was 10 under with Martin Trainer (67), Thomas Detry (68), David Lipsky (68) and Nate Lashley (69).