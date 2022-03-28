Match Play win sends Scheffler to No. 1

AUSTIN, Texas – Winning by now should be old hat for Scottie Scheffler. Sunday in the Dell Technologies Match Play was special for so many reasons, and the new No. 1 player in the world couldn't hide it.

Moments after Scheffler closed out Kevin Kisner on the 15th hole to win for the third time in five starts, the 25-year-old Texan was overcome by tears and hugs, from his wife to his parents and sisters and pretty much everyone who could get a piece of him at Austin Country Club.

From a top junior in Dallas to four years as a Texas Longhorn to his time outside the ropes at the Match Play watching the world's best, all Scheffler wanted to do was play alongside them.

And now he's the one everyone is chasing as No. 1 in the world.

“I never really got that far in my dreams,” Scheffler said at the trophy presentation, choking up and wiping away more tears. “I just love to play golf. I love competing. I'm happy to be out here, you know?”

The hottest player in golf now has the ranking to prove it.

One year after losing in the championship match, Scheffler never trailed against Kisner, building a 3-up lead through six holes and giving Kisner no chance to catch up. Scheffler closed him out with a par on the 15th for a 4-and-3 victory.

Scheffler was so solid in the championship match that Kisner didn't win a hole.

Scheffler also led the whole way in his 3-and-1 semifinal win over Dustin Johnson.

“I don't know if anybody is playing better than he is,” said Kisner, who joined Tiger Woods and Geoff Ogilvy as the only players to reach the championship match at least three times. Kisner won the Match Play three years ago.

So much was going Scheffler's way that on the par-5 12th, Scheffler got too cute with an eagle chip that caught a slope and rolled into a bunker. Kisner had 6 feet for birdie, looking to cut the deficit to 1 down with seven to play.

And then Scheffler holed the bunker shot for a birdie.

Kisner had to make the putt to keep from losing more ground. By then it was getting late, and Scheffler went 4 up with four to play when Kisner bogeyed the 14th.

PGA TOUR: In Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Chad Ramey won the windswept Corales Puntacana Championship for his first PGA Tour title, beating Ben Martin and Alex Smalley by a stroke.

Ramey closed with a 5-under 67, completing a two-putt par on the par-4 18th after Martin missed a 6-foot birdie try that would have forced a playoff.

Two strokes behind Martin entering the round, Ramey made four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 to take the lead and parred the par-3 17th at Corales Golf Course.

LPGA: In CARLSBAD, California, Atthaya Thitikul won the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA Tour title, three-putting for bogey on the second hole of a playoff to outlast Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

After Koerstz Madsen's 15-foot bogey putt hit the edge of the cup and stayed out away, Thitikul rolled her 10-foot par try close and holed out for the breakthrough victory.

At 19 years, 25 days, Thitikul is the youngest winner on the LPGA Tour since Brooke Henderson in the 2016 Portland Classic at 18 years, 9 months, 23 days. The Thai player also has two victories on the Ladies European Tour.

Koerstz Madsen lost two weeks after winning a playoff in Thailand to become the first Danish champion in LPGA Tour history.

Thitikul shot an 8-under 64, making nine birdies and a bogey to post at 16-under 272 at Aviara Golf Club.