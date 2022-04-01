Love of course key for LPGA leader Kupcho

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Jennifer Kupcho shared the lead Thursday in The Chevron Championship in her second – and last – start at Mission Hills, the tree-lined layout she has quickly fallen in love with.

“Honestly, I think it's just being comfortable on this golf course,” Kupcho said. “I get here and I just, I feel comfortable. I love this place.”

Kupcho shot a 6-under 66 in sunny and calm morning conditions to join fellow early starter Minjee Lee atop the leaderboard after the first round of the final edition of the major championship at Mission Hills.

“I really like the layout of this golf course, the beautiful shape that it's in every year,” Kupcho said. “It always is so fun to be here, so just taking advantage of how much I like the course and the atmosphere.”

Unable to find a sponsor willing to remain at Mission Hills, the tournament that started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner's Circle and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year under a deal with Chevron.

“Definitely sad,” Carolina Masson said after a 68. “I understand why we're doing it, but I'm just trying to soak in every second being out here. The golf course is playing as good as ever.”

Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit was a stroke back, finishing late in the afternoon in gusting wind.

“Really proud,” Tavatanakit said. “I feel like I really got my momentum going, was really present today.”

Kupcho birdied Nos. 11-14 to get to 8 under, then bogeyed the next two holes. She birdied four of the first five and finished with nine birdies and three bogeys.

“You really need to hit fairways on a major golf course, so that was like my biggest thing today, to hit a bunch of fairways,” Kupcho said. “That really set me up for all my birdies.”

PGA: In San Antonio, Russell Knox recorded four straight birdies on the back nine and fired a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Valero Texas Open.

Knox closed out his round with a seven-foot putt to save par at the par-5 18th at TPC San Antonio, and was one shot ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard.

Hojgaard fired a 66 despite a double bogey on his final hole. Matt Kuchar is another stroke back after an opening 5-under 67 and is among a group that includes Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rei and J.J. Spaun.

Defending champ Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy finished at even-par 72. They were outside the top 60. Bryson DeChambeau had a 1-over 73. After holing a bunker shot for eagle on his 11th hole and following with a birdie, he bogeyed four of his last six holes.

Knox, a 32-year-old with two career PGA Tour wins, started his birdie streak at No. 12. All of his birdie putts were inside 10 feet.