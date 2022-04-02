Japanese star leads LPGA major

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.  Hinako Shibunos first impression of Mission Hills Country Club was far from confidence-inspiring  and, in hindsight, mistaken.

It was a hard course for me. I couldnt even imagine I could play here, the 23-year-old from Japan said through a translator Friday, recalling the initial time she played the event now known as The Chevron Championship.

A year and a half after tying for 51st in her debut, she took a one-stroke lead into the weekend on the mountain-framed course hosting the major championship for the last time. The tournament that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at Mission Hills.

Shibuno opened with a tap-in birdie on the par-4 first and had another on the par-4 10th.

That makes it easier to play golf, she said.

The 2019 Womens British Open champion chipped in on the par-4 13th for the last of her seven birdies, against a lone bogey in warm and sunny morning conditions. Shes sticking with the routine that has worked so far.

Im going to do just same thing, Shibuno said. Im going to eat and Im going to sleep.

Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit (69), Annie Park (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (70) were a stroke back. Sei Young Kim (67) and Hyo Joo Kim (67) followed at 7 under.

PGA TOUR: In San Antonio, Ryan Palmer shot a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 at the Valero Texas Open to lead by two shots over Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli and Matt Kuchar after Fridays second round.

Palmer, at 10 under, surged into the lead with consecutive birdies midway through the back nine.

Chappell, the 2017 tournament winner, had the days low round of 65. Frittelli also got away with no bogeys during his 66, and Kuchar shot 69 with four-straight birdies on the back.

Palmers last Tour win came in 2019. He took the lead with a 5-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th. At 15 he converted another birdie putt inside 10 feet.

Its a golf course, if you get it offline, youre going to struggle, Palmer said. I was able to keep the ball in front of me. When Ive missed fairways, Ive gotten fortunate breaks, I think. So the weekend, its a matter of just avoiding those big misses.

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after nine holes Friday with a sore neck, leaving early ahead of his Masters title defense next week.

CHAMPIONS: In Biloxi, Mississippi, Padraig Harrington and Tim Herron each shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead at the Rapiscan Systems Classic after the first round.

Stephen Ames and David McKenzie were a stroke back at Grand Bear Golf Club. Six players were another stroke behind, including Retief Goosen, a two-time U.S. Open winner.