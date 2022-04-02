Saturday, April 02, 2022 1:00 am
Japanese star leads LPGA major
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Hinako Shibunos first impression of Mission Hills Country Club was far from confidence-inspiring and, in hindsight, mistaken.
It was a hard course for me. I couldnt even imagine I could play here, the 23-year-old from Japan said through a translator Friday, recalling the initial time she played the event now known as The Chevron Championship.
A year and a half after tying for 51st in her debut, she took a one-stroke lead into the weekend on the mountain-framed course hosting the major championship for the last time. The tournament that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at Mission Hills.
Shibuno opened with a tap-in birdie on the par-4 first and had another on the par-4 10th.
That makes it easier to play golf, she said.
The 2019 Womens British Open champion chipped in on the par-4 13th for the last of her seven birdies, against a lone bogey in warm and sunny morning conditions. Shes sticking with the routine that has worked so far.
Im going to do just same thing, Shibuno said. Im going to eat and Im going to sleep.
Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit (69), Annie Park (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (70) were a stroke back. Sei Young Kim (67) and Hyo Joo Kim (67) followed at 7 under.
PGA TOUR: In San Antonio, Ryan Palmer shot a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 at the Valero Texas Open to lead by two shots over Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli and Matt Kuchar after Fridays second round.
Palmer, at 10 under, surged into the lead with consecutive birdies midway through the back nine.
Chappell, the 2017 tournament winner, had the days low round of 65. Frittelli also got away with no bogeys during his 66, and Kuchar shot 69 with four-straight birdies on the back.
Palmers last Tour win came in 2019. He took the lead with a 5-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th. At 15 he converted another birdie putt inside 10 feet.
Its a golf course, if you get it offline, youre going to struggle, Palmer said. I was able to keep the ball in front of me. When Ive missed fairways, Ive gotten fortunate breaks, I think. So the weekend, its a matter of just avoiding those big misses.
Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after nine holes Friday with a sore neck, leaving early ahead of his Masters title defense next week.
CHAMPIONS: In Biloxi, Mississippi, Padraig Harrington and Tim Herron each shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead at the Rapiscan Systems Classic after the first round.
Stephen Ames and David McKenzie were a stroke back at Grand Bear Golf Club. Six players were another stroke behind, including Retief Goosen, a two-time U.S. Open winner.
