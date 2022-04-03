Kupcho leads by 6 shots after her 8-under 64

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.  Jennifer Kupcho started fast and kept on going Saturday in The Chevron Championship to take a six-stroke lead into the last round ever at Mission Hills in the major championship.

Kupcho shot an 8-under 64 on anther hot and sunny afternoon in the Coachella Valley for a tournament-record 16-under 200 total. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho in the second-to-last group, was second after a 70.

Kupcho moved into position to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour and take the last victory leap in Poppies Pond, three years after passing up a spot in the event to play and win that week in the inaugural Augusta National Womens Amateur.

The tournament that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983 is moving to Houston after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at history-packed Mission Hills.

Kupcho birdied eight of the first 12 holes in mostly calm conditions. After an opening par, the 24-year-old former Wake Forest star from Colorado birdied the next four. She added a birdie on No. 8 and opened the back nine with three straight birdies.

Jessica Korda was third at 9 under after a 67.

Annie Park shot a 73 to fall to 7 under.

Lexi Thompson, the 2014 champion, had a 71 match Brooke Henderson (67), Hannah Green (68), Gabriela Ruffels (71), Hyo Joo Kim (73) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (72) at 6 under.

PGA: In San Antonio, Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun and Dylan Frittelli atop the leader board after the third round of the Valero Texas Open.

Both Spaun, who shot 69, and Frittelli (70) finished with a share of the lead at 10-under 206.

A final-hole bogey kept Scott Stallings out of the lead. He also shot 65 and was a shot back at 9-under. Matt Kuchars bogey at 18 dropped him to 8-under after an even-par round.

Spaun birdied four of his five holes heading to the 18th to take a one-shot lead. At the 17th he drove the green at the 303-yard par-4 and almost made the 19-foot eagle. However, he pushed his tee shot on 18 into the trees, punched out, then laid up short of the stream that guards the final green. He ended up with a 22-foot putt for par that he missed.

If you told me this Tuesday like, Hey, youre going to be tied for the lead going into Sunday, I would totally take it, Spaun said. Yeah, bogey on the last hole, but I think it could have been worse. So Im not too bummed out about that.

Second-round leader Ryan Palmer didnt have a bogey Friday. On Saturday he didnt have a birdie and dropped to 21st place with a 5-over 77.

CHAMPIONS: In Biloxi, Mississippi, Steven Alker shot a tournament-record 10-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead over Bob Estes after the second round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Alker had an 11-under 133 total at Grand Bear Golf Club, the first-year venue after the previous 10 editions were played at Fallen Oak.

Retief Goosen (67) and Paul Broadhurst (67) were 8 under. Alex Cejka (66), Doug Barron (67) and Paul Goydos (68) were 7 under. Padraig Harrington was 5 under after a 72. Bernhard Langer was even par after a 71.