Kupcho takes final dip after Chevron victory

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Jennifer Kupcho took the last victory leap into Poppie's Pond late Sunday afternoon in the California desert, ending the tournament best known as the Dinah Shore's half-century run at Mission Hills.

Six strokes ahead entering the day, Kupcho shot a 2-over 74 for a two-stroke victory over Jessica Korda in the Chevron Championship.

“I think it's surreal,” Kupcho said. “To be a major winner is really special and to be the last person here at Mission Hills to jump into Poppie's Pond, it's all really special.”

The 24-year-old from Colorado finished at 14-under 274. She's the seventh player to win her first LPGA Tour title in the event that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983. The tournament is moving to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor to keep it in the desert.

Kupcho took the traditional plunge into the pond next to the 18th green with husband Jay Monahan and caddie David Eller.

“To just be able to (win) quickly after my wedding and be able to celebrate with my husband and have him here, it's really special,” Kupcho said. “I didn't see him coming across the bridge. He picked me up. I don't think he's ever picked me up, so that was pretty cool.”

Kupcho played the final 13 holes in 4 over.

“Honestly, I came out just trying to shoot a couple under,” Kupcho said. “I mean, I had a six-stroke lead and I shot 8 under yesterday, so I figured if someone can do that, then they deserve to be in a playoff. That was my mentality and what I was fighting for all day. Obviously, didn't get there, but still pulled it out.”

Woods practices; tweets Masters still possible

A comeback unlike any other for Tiger Woods might start at the Masters.

Just over 13 months since Woods damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors considered amputation, Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon and warmed up on a range.

Woods hit balls for about 20 minutes and then got in a cart and headed to the course.

The hype over the five-time Masters champion is higher than ever after a violent single-car crash that looked as though it might end his career.

Still to come is the decision on playing. In a tweet Sunday morning announcing he was coming to Augusta to resume preparations for the Masters, he said it will be a “game-time decision” whether he competes.

The Masters does not have a firm deadline to commit like regular tour events. It is an invitation tournament, and players typically notify the club only if they do not plan to play.

Tee times are published Tuesday.

If Woods decides to play, it would be his first competition against the world's best players since Nov. 15, 2020, when the Masters was moved to autumn because of the pandemic.