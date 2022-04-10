No Tiger magic: Shoots 6-over 78

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods used to turn weekends at Augusta National into gripping theater, relentlessly charging up the leader board one fearless drive, one feathery iron, one nervy putt at a time.

Not now. Maybe not ever again.

The magic the five-time Masters champion summoned so easily for so long was nowhere to be found during another labored four-plus-hour journey underneath the Georgia pines on Saturday. His 6-over 78 marked his worst in 93 career rounds at the tournament he has come to define and left him at 7-over.

The limp from his surgically repaired right leg growing more pronounced with each deliberate, cautious step, the 46-year-old slipped further down the leader board to end whatever chance – however unlikely – of being a factor come late this afternoon.

There was no familiar charge in the early April chill. Just the reality that 14 months removed from a serious car crash that threatened to end his career, Woods can still play golf.

He just can't do it – at least not at the moment – at the level needed to compete in a field consisting of younger players, many who grew up idolizing him but have long outgrown standing in awe of him.

Following a gritty back-nine push Friday that helped him stay on the fringe of contention, Woods walked to the first tee Saturday two hours before the leaders. Looking to send a jolt through the gallery that stood five-deep in places hoping for a glimpse and a chance to roar, Woods instead spent most of the afternoon silently glaring at the hole or his putter – or both.

He three-putted the par-4 first from 54 feet for a bogey, a sign of things to come.

On the par-4 fifth, he slung his club in disgust after his approach drifted to the right, far away from a back left hole location.

His lag attempt from 60-feet over a ridge was well short.

His 9-foot par putt rolled his 3-feet by and his comebacker for bogey hit the hole and bounced out. It was Woods' first four-putt at the Masters – ever.

Things never really got better. Three more three-putts followed on an afternoon where nothing really felt right. And it wasn't just his leg. It was his back. His hands. His posture. Everything.

Even worse, there seemed to be no way to compensate. He tinkered, the kind of searching usually reserved for the practice range, not in the middle of a major.

“As many putts as I had, you'd think I'd have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn't happen,” he said.