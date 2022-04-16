Birdie run gives Cantlay lead

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.  FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay birdied the final four holes Friday for a 4-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb halfway through the RBC Heritage.

After dropping back with bogeys on the 11th and 14th holes, Cantlay turned it around on the most difficult stretch at Harbour Town Golf Links with the late birdie run in strong wind swirling off Calibogue Sound.

Cantlay had a 9-under 133 total.

Streb also had a 67. He appeared to be in position to take the lead into the weekend when he birdied No. 8  his 17th hole of the day  to reach 7 under.

But Cantlays accurate irons and hot putter moved him back on top. The run started with a 13-foot birdie putt on 15. He caught Streb a hole later with a 10-footer. Cantlay stuck his tee shot on the par-3 17th within 8 feet for his go-ahead birdie, then rolled in a 21-footer on the par-4 18th.

Obviously, thats a dream finish, Cantlay said. I finally rolled in some putts and that was really nice to see going into the weekend.

Tour rookie Cameron Young went from his eye-popping debut of 63 on Thursday to a 73 in his second time around Harbour Town. Still, it was good enough to tie for third with Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen and Aaron Wise  three shots behind Cantlay.

Dahmen, Tringale and van Rooyen had 67s to match Cantley and Streb for low round of the day. round. Wise shot a 68.

Among the six another stroke behind at 5 under were three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and past RBC winner Matt Kuchar. Spieth had a 68, and Kuchar shot 69. In all, it looks like a weekend shootout with 33 players within six shots of Cantlay.

LPGA: In Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Hyo Joo Kim birdied three of the final six holes for her second 5-under 67 and a three-stroke lead Thursday after the second round of the LPGA Tours LOTTE Championship.

Kim closed with birdies on the par-4 13th and 16th holes and the par-5 18th to reach 10 under at windy Hoakalei Country Club, the first-year venue on the south shore of Oahu about 20 miles west of Honolulu.

Kim had her second bogey-free round.

Sarah Kemp of Australia was second after a 69. She chipped in for birdie on the par-4 14th. Ariya Jutanugarn birdied two of her first five holes in a 68. She was four stroke back at 6 under with Haeji Kang (70).

A Lim Kim followed an opening 72 with a 67 to get to 5 under, along with Na Rin An (68).