Spieth beats Cantlay on 1st playoff hole

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.

Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away, and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title – and second straight on Easter Sunday.

Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not good enough to win. “I honestly felt like this was that week,” he said with a grin. “I needed a lot of things to go right.”

And he got them all.

Spieth, at 13 under after his 5-under 66, finished four groups ahead of Cantlay and waited out the stellar field that had several chances to tie or move in front. But all except Cantlay could not chase down Spieth, who stayed away from watching too much of the action once he finished.

“Every single putt looks like it's going in,” Spieth said. “It was way more nerve-racking than actually playing.”

Spieth was certain he'd get passed by Cantlay, the FedEx Cup champion; past British Open winner Shane Lowry or third-round leader Harold Varner III. When all three parred the par-5, 15th, the best chance for birdie on the back nine, Spieth felt his chances improve.

When Spieth finished, he was a stroke behind Lowry. But Lowry's chip on the par-3 14th raced across the green and into the water, leading to double bogey. He finished a stroke back after a 69.

After Cantlay, tied for the lead after a birdie on the 17th, hit his approach on the green on his closing hole of regulation, Spieth headed out to loosen up, certain he'd be called back after Cantley made the winning putt.

Instead, Cantlay slid it by right to set up the playoff.

In the playoff, Cantlay also hit into the front bunker, with his lie looking like a fried egg. He blasted 35 feet past the cup and missed the par putt.

“Obviously, with it plugged like that, it's darn near impossible to get it close,” Cantlay said.

Spieth had won his last event, the Valero Texas Open, on Easter last year to end a four-year winless drought.

Next Easter Sunday? The final round of the Masters.

“That's good vibes,” said Spieth, a three-time major champion.

LPGA: In Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win LOTTE Championship on Saturday.

Kim closed with a 1-under 71 – following a bogey on the par-4 17th with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 18th – to finish at 11-under 277, two shots clear of Shibuno at breezy Hoakalei Country Club.

Kim earned $300,000 for her fifth LPGA Tour title. The 26-year old South Korean star had a three-stroke lead after both the second and third rounds.

Shibuno, from Japan, finished with a bogey-free 70. Hye-Jin Choi was third at 7 under after a 69.

Brianna Do, who played in the final group alongside Kim and Shibuno, started the round three strokes back of the lead, but struggled with a 77 and tied for 12th. Do was seeking to become just the third local qualifier to win an LPGA Tour event and the first since Brooke Henderson in the 2015 Portland Classic.