Cantlay-Schauffele team on top

AVONDALE, La. – Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a good team even when they're playing for cash and not just a flag.

Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late, while Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs Thursday to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

It set a tournament record since the Zurich Classic switched to team play in 2017, and the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners were willing to claim a piece of golf's magic number.

“I haven't done it before. I don't think Pat has, either. I'll count in my book,” Schauffele said.

They had a one-shot lead over the team of Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore. The group at 61 included Robert Garrigus and Tommy Gainey, and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky, two teams that have had their share of activity off the course.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer were five shots behind at 64.

The second round moves to foursomes, and while alternate is the more difficult of the format, Cantlay and Schauffele have put together a 4-0 mark in their partnerships at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne and he 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

“It's just the first quarter. We're only one ahead,” Cantlay said. “But we are going into a format on Friday that we really like – I think Xander and I really like alternate shot. It's one of our strengths for the week, and we're really looking forward to it.”

LPGA: In Los Angeles, Alison Lee shot a 5-under 66 at breezy Wilshire Country Club to take the first-round lead in the DIO Implant LA Open.

Lee birdied the par-4 sixth and par-3 seventh on the front nine, then moved up the leaderboard with birdies on the par-3 12th, par-5 15th and par-4 16th. She saved par on the final two holes, making a 6-footer on the par-4 17th and blasting out of the front bunker for a tap-in on the par-3 18th.

Fellow afternoon starter Emma Talley and morning players Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen were a stroke back. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko had a 71.

WORLD DP: In La Pineda, Spain, Johannes Veerman and Tapio Pulkkanen both shot 6-under 64 to share an early lead at the ISPS Handa Championship.

They were tied with Hennie Du Plessis and Shiv Chawrasia, who didn't finish their opening rounds because of darkness. They had two holes to finish.

Jack Senior was in a group of four players one shot off the lead with David Law, Rasmus Højgaard and Guido Migliozzi.

The 108th-ranked Højgaard had three holes to finish and Migliozzi had one.