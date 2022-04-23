Cantlay, Schauffele lead by 1 at Zurich

AVONDALE, La – Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at 17 under.

Cantlay and Schauffele, starting on the back nine, birdied three of the first four holes to offset a bogey on the par-4 12th and added two birdies on their back nine.

“It was definitely more difficult playing alternate shot,” Cantlay said. “I think 4 under is really good considering the circumstances with the wind and our round yesterday. I think it sets a really good tone going into the weekend.”

The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s.

Cameron Tringale-Wynd-ham Clark and Brandon Grace-Garrick Higgo were 15 under. Higgo and Grace shot 64, and Tringale and Clark had a 67.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer settled for an even-par 72 to make the cut on the number at 8 under.

The father-son team of Jay Haas and Bill Haas also made the cut on the number, following a 65 with a 71. At 68 years, four months, Jay Haas is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

Robert Garrigus and Tommy Gainey, each playing on sponsor exemptions, followed a first-round 61 with a 78 to miss the cut. Earlier in the week, Garrigus revealed he is applying for a release with the PGA Tour to play the inaugural LIV Golf competition.

The format shifts back to the best-ball today. The final round will be alternate shot.

DP WORLD: In La Pineda, Spain, Scott Jamieson took a two-shot lead of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain after the second round.

Jamieson eagled the 18th hole to finish with a 7-under 63 at the Lakes Course in eastern Spain.

Overnight leader Tapio Pulkkanen is his nearest chaser entering the weekend. The Finn followed up his opening-round 6-under 64 with a 67.

Jamieson is seeking his second career European tour win after his sole title at the Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012. This season he has come close, leading the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for three days in January before a poor final round cost him the title.

CHAMPIONS: In Irving, Texas, Jerry Kelly had a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole and shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' ClubCorp Classic.

“A little more than 180 (yards), but the wind was down a little out of the right and I was going to hit an 8 and ride it, but it would have just been too far moving it right to left,” Kelly said. “So. I hit a little hold-up 7 in there and it just tracked the whole way and it went in.”

Kelly closed with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at windy Las Colinas Country Club.

Kelly, 55, has eight victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.