Cantlay, Schauffele extend lead

AVONDALE, La. – Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes.

Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round today will be alternate shot.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 in best-ball play Thursday and had a 68 in alternate shot to maintain a one-stroke lead.

“We're going to try and do exactly what we did on Friday, which is sort of plot along, play our games, leave each other in good spots and try and hole some putts,” Schauffele. “It's the third quarter. We finished a really good three good three quarters here and we have one more to go.”

The South African tandem of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63. They bogeyed the par-4 12th.

Sam Burns, the local favorite who played at LSU, and Billy Horschel were 23 under after a 63. They bogeyed the difficult par-3 ninth hole, then shot a 5-under 31 on the back nine.

Australians Jason Day and Jason Scrivener (63) and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky (65) also were 23 under.

The father-son team of Jay and Bill Haas was 12 under after a 68. At 68 years, four months, 20 days, Jay Haas, making his 799th official start, is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

LPGA: In Los Angeles, Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open.

Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two straight LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area. Hataoka birdied her final three holes for a 68 to match Ko at 7 under.

CHAMPIONS: In Irving, Texas, Steven Alker moved into position for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory, shooting a 5-under 66 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead in the ClubCorp Classic.

The winner three weeks ago in the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Mississippi, Alker, 50, had an 8-under 134 total at Las Colinas Country Club.

First-round leader Jerry Kelly and Lee Janzen were tied for second.

DP WORLD: In La Pineda, Spain, bad weather has forced organizers to suspend the third round of the ISPS Handa Championship in northeast Spain. Organizers plan to complete the third round today then play the final. Scott Jamieson leads the tournament.