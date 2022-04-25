Cantlay, Schauffele win by 2 shots

AVONDALE, La. – Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to complete a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory.

Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in late afternoon showers in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at breezy TPC Louisiana, two shots ahead of Burns and Horschel.

“It was a great week,” Cantlay said. “Second time we've played this event and we were looking forward to it since last year. We really always enjoy being with each other, both on and off the golf course, and we both played exceptional this week and had a great time doing it.”

The Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup partners broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the event was as a team event.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a record 59 in best-ball play Thursday, shot 68 on Friday in alternate shot and had a 60 in best ball Saturday to shatter the tournament 54-hole record and open a five-shot lead.

Burns, who played at LSU, and Horschel closed with a 68. Doc Redman and Sam Ryder were third at 24-under after a 67.

LPGA: In Los Angeles, Nasa Hataoka ran away with the DIO Implant LA Open at Wilshire Country Club to open the LPGA Tour's two-week run in the Los Angeles area.

Hataoka closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-stroke victory over Hannah Green.

Hataoka finished at 15-under 269, a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Brooke Henderson.

CHAMPIONS: In Irving, Texas, Scott Parel two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 65, and then won the inaugural ClubCorp Classic with a par on the same hole in a playoff for his second PGA Tour Champions title.

Parel won a three-man playoff at Las Colinas over Steven Alker and Gene Sauers, who both went into the hazard on the closing hole and failed to make par.

Sauers birdied his last two holes in regulation for a 63.

DP WORLD: In La Pineda, Spain, Pablo Larrazabal of Spain made six birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn and closed with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot victory in the ISPS Handa Championship. Larrazábal finished with a 15-under 265 total.

Countryman Adrian Otaegui finished second. Otaegui shot a 66.