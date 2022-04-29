Rahm, 5 others share 1-shot lead

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico  Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round.

Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.

Kurt Kitayama faced the strength of the afternoon wind and made nine birdies, getting up-and-down from behind the green on the par-5 18th for his 64.

Four players were at 6-under 65, and 10 players were at 5-under 66.

The Mexico Open is part of the PGA Tour schedule and inherits the history of a national open that dates to 1944.

Rahm knew very little about the Vidanta Vallarta course except that he felt comfortable off the tee, and it showed.

The Spaniard missed only one fairway, and three greens.

He opened with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole, but it was the chip-in from 30 feet on the 13th that really got him going. He had to save par on the 10th and 11th holes at the start of his round.

DP WORLD: In Girona, Spain, Oliver Bekker has shot a 6-under 66 to take a share of the first-round lead at the Catalunya Championship.

The South African made eight birdies and a double bogey at the Stadium Course to finish tied with Jeff Winther and Darren Fichardt.

Winther had one bogey and seven birdies while Fichardt made eight birdies to go along with a double bogey.

Among those a shot back in a tie for fourth was James Morrison. He was 1-over par on the front nine but rallied with six birdies on his last nine holes. Richard Bland is the only top-50 player participating. He finished at 1-over par.

WOODS AT SOUTHERN HILLS: Tiger Woods flew to Oklahoma for a practice round at Southern Hills, the first step in deciding whether he can play in the PGA Championship.

The 18-hole practice round while walking came three weeks before the start of the PGA Championship being held May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

Golf Channel reported that Southern Hills head pro Cary Cozby caddied for Woods on Thursday. Tulsa TV station KOTV showed an overhead shot of Woods putting. He was wearing a black sleeve on his right leg.

Woods left Augusta National unsure of when he would play next, although he confirmed he would be at the British Open at St. Andrews this summer. He has entered the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open at Brookline in June, though that was a formality as an exempt player.

Woods movement was picked up by internet sites tracking his private plane from Florida to Tulsa, along with a photo on Twitter showing the plane on the tarmac.