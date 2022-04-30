Rahm ahead 2 strokes in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico  Jon Rahm faced the wind and handled it just as well Friday in the Mexico Open, making eight birdies on his way to a 5-under 66 that staked the worlds No. 2 player to a two-shot lead over Alex Smalley.

Rahm birdied all four of the par 5s, including the 18th hole at Vallarta Vidanta with a 4-iron from light rough to just short of the green, a pitch to 6 feet and one last putt.

He was at 12-under 130 going into the weekend.

Smalley was playing on the other side of the course, where he did most of his work. The highlight was holing out from 165 yards on the par-4 third hole for eagle. He had eagle chances on consecutive holes late in his round, two-putting from 35-feet on the par-5 sixth and driving the 291-yard seventh hole to 30 feet for another two-putt birdie.

He finished with a 66 and will be in the final group with Rahm, who was two shots higher then his opening round.

I feel like I might be a little bit more satisfied with todays score than yesterday, Rahm said. Yesterday I felt like I was really under control and relatively speaking stress free. Today was a bit more of a grind, but still a really good round of golf.

Patrick Reed had two late birdies and posed a 66, leaving him in a large group that was three shots behind.

Cameron Champ, who played alongside Rahm, had a 66 to reach 9-under 133. Trey Mullinax (69), Adam Long (66) and Andrew Novak (67) are also at 9-under.

LPGA: In Palos Verdes Estates, Calififornia, Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend with birdies on two late par 5s on her way to a 5-under 66 in the Palos Verdes Championship. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players in the first-year event. First-round leader Minjee Lee followed her opening 63 with a 73 to drop into a tie for second with top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Megan Khang.

CHAMPIONS: In The Woodlands, Texas, Steve Stricker dropped only one shot in the wind at The Woodlands and opened with a 67. That gave him a share of the lead in the Insperity Invitational with Ernie Els and Steven Alker. It had been 201 days since Stricker last played on the PGA Tour Champions. He was hospitalized with a virus that doctors never fully identified. Stricker is still not at full strength, but says it felt good to get out playing.

DP WORLD: In Girona, Spain, Laurie Canter shot a 5-under 67 to take the second-round lead of the Catalunya Championship. Canter made four birdies and an eagle before a lone bogey on the 17th hole at the Stadium Course.

James Morrison and Oliver Bekker were a shot behind. Morrison shot a 1-under 71 and Bekker even par in an up-and-down round that included five bogeys, three birdies and an eagle.