Rahm fired up as leader in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Jon Rahm birdied the last two par 5s and got some help from a couple of poor chips by Cameron Champ to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Mexico Open.

Rahm pumped his fist Saturday when he holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 3-under 68.

He liked how he played tee-to-green. Rahm said he hopes he can see a few more putts drop.

“That one on 18 was the first one outside 10 feet I saw roll in,” Rahm said. “If I can just keep that going and make putts like I did the first two days, I think tomorrow I'll give myself a really good chance.”

An hour before that key birdie on the 18th, Rahm was two shots behind and trying to keep up with Champ, who went over the back of the green on the 15th and stubbed a chip that didn't reach the green, leading to bogey. He went just over the back on the next hole, and this time clipped it too hard and watched it roll some 10 feet by the hole, leading to another bogey. From just right of the 18th in two, Champ's chip came up some 15 feet short and he had to settle for par and a 67.

Kurt Kitayama was tied with Champ after a 66. He was tied for the lead when he blocked his tee shot on the par-3 17th so far to the right that it ran across a cart path onto a dirt lie under the trees. He did well to make bogey. Then, he had 109 yards to the par-5 18th and came up 25 feet short, having to settle for par.

Rahm was at 13-under 200, two clear of Champ and Kitayama. Another shot behind were Nate Lashley (64), Davis Riley (67) and Patrick Rodgers (66).

CHAMPIONS: In The Woodlands, Texas, Steve Stricker is playing for the first time in six months and has a chance to win in his return to the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker made eight birdies in a round of 65 and shared the lead going into the final round with Steven Alker and Brandt Jobe. Alker had two eagles on the back nine and shot 65. Jobe had a stretch of five straight birdies on his way to a 64.

LPGA: In Palos Verdes Estates, California, Hannah Green held onto the lead in the Palos Verdes Championship after a frustrating start. Green overcame bogeys on the first two holes to shoot a 1-over 72 and take a one-shot lead over Lydia Ko into the final round. Ko shot a 70, also overcoming a bad start with a double bogey on the par-4 second and a bogey on the par-4 fourth.

DP WORLD: In Girona, Spain, Oliver Bekker eagled the par-5 15th hole for the second straight day to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the Catalunya Championship. Bekker, 11-under 205 for the tournament, made four birdies and a lone bogey at the Stadium Course. Laurie Canter finished two shots back after starting the round a shot ahead of Bekker and James Morrison. Edoardo Molinari (66) and Lorenzo Gagli (65) are three back.