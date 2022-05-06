Day up 1, thanks to swing changes

POTOMAC, Md.  Three years and 364 days since his last victory, Jason Day describes himself as obsessed with honing his new swing and improving his results, even if he never gets back to No. 1 in the world.

There wasnt much room for improvement Thursday as Day shot a 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship. Joel Dahmen was a shot back on what could be the best day for scoring at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, with rain, wind and unseasonably cool temperatures in the forecast through Sunday.

Obviously, weve got some weather coming in, so I feel like were going to go into grind mode over the next few days, which I typically like, Day said. Its going to be difficult.

Day, 34, has been working with instructor Chris Como on a swing that will protect his chronically balky back, and he says it feels solid with every club except the driver. His renewed dedication and relative good health are encouraging signs from a player who won eight times in a 15-month span in 2015-16, including the PGA Championship and the Players Championship.

I think about the golf swing in the morning, I think about the golf swing during the day and I think about the golf swing at night, Day said. Theres been conversations at 12 at night with Chris just because I have an idea in my head and a certain sensation and a feel.

Days last win came in this tournament at Quail Hollow. The Wells Fargo moved to the Maryland suburbs of Washington this year because its usual venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September.

Day made five of his eight birdies from inside 10 feet. The Australian took the lead with a chip-in on the par-4 15th hole.

Matthew Wolff, Denny McCarthy and PGA Tour rookies Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren and Paul Barjon were two shots back. Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 7, had a 67.

DP WORLD: In Sutton Coldfield, England, Thorbjorn Olesen shot a 6-under 66 to share the lead after the opening round of the British Masters in his bid to end a four-year title drought and get his career back on track after a damaging court case.

Olesens last win was at the Italian Open in June 2018. He was suspended by the European tour the following year after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee.

Olesen was acquitted by a court in December after saying he had no memory of his behavior because he had been drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. The Danish player said the case had a devastating impact on his career, having plunged down the ranking from his position at No. 62 at the time of the incidents.

Olesen and Ryan Fox of New Zealand were a stroke clear of three players  Hurly Long, Ashun Wu and Richie Ramsay.